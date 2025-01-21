Massive REI sale knocks 40% off The North Face, Patagonia and more — 21 deals I'd shop now
Stock up on cold weather essentials from $13
Temperatures are currently plummeting in many parts of the country. For example, it's currently 14 degrees in New York City. If you're experiencing this harsh cold weather, it's important to stay warm — and fortunately, REI has everything you need to protect yourself from the elements.
Right now, REI is knocking up to 40% off cold weather apparel with deals on everything from base layers to outwear. Some of our favorite brands — including The North Face, Patagonia and Arc'teryx — are seeing the deepest discounts when it comes to winter apparel. For example, the popular Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket is now up to $100 off at REI in both men's and women's sizes.
With deals starting at just $13, we're confident that you'll find everything you need to stay safe and warm this winter and beyond at REI. Here are my 21 favorite items from the sale.
Quick Links
- shop all REI deals
- REI Merino Wool Hiking Crew Socks: was $20 now $13
- Turtle Fur Comfort Luxe Pipe Dream Neck Gaiter: was $30 now $22
- The North Face City Plush Earband (Women's): was $35 now $22
- Smartwool Thermal Merino Reversible Beanie: was $35 now $25
- tasc Performance Elevation Merino Base Layer (Women's): was $79 now $54
- tasc Performance Elevation Merino T-Shirt (Women's): was $79 now $54
- Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $100 now $69
- Patagonia R1 Pullover (Men’s): was $139 now $96
- Free Country Commuter Soft-Shell Jacket (Men’s): was $120 now $83
- Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (Women's): was $149 now $103
- Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (Men's): was $239 now $142
- Helly Hansen Powderqueen Snow Pants (Women's): was $300 now $199
- Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest (Men's): was $300 now $240
- Helly Hansen Bellissimo Insulated Jacket (Women's): was $450 now $299
REI deals
With naturally breathable fabric that's both sweat-wicking and quick-drying, these crew socks are an idea pick for hikers. That said, with soft Merino wool fabric, it's a great pair of socks for simply lounging around on your couch.
Pick up a sweat-wicking, quick-drying base layer top from REI for just $19. It features a 4-way stretch fabric blend and UPF 50+ sun protection, making it an ideal pick for avid hikers, skiers or snowboarders. Shop this lightweight base layer on sale for women, too.
Protect your neck and face from the harsh wind and cold with this lightweight, super-breathable and versatile neck gaiter. This single layer with a three-quarter-length neck offers full face coverage while you're outside on a frigid day.
This plush earband will complete your winter look whether you're hitting the slopes or just walking around town. It features a low-profile design and adds a distinctive twist-back detail for extra style.
Ensure your head and ears are warm this winter by rocking this thermal beanie from Smartwool. The hat features a roll cuff for added warmth and it insulates and moves moisture, keeping you extra comfortable.
Perfect for both runners and hikers alike, this pair of gloves feature a recycled polyester fabric and silicone gripper palms provide superior grip. The best part? They have 5-finger touch-screen capability.
Lightweight and breathable, this hoodie probably isn’t suitable to wear by itself in winter, but it’ll work great as a moisture-wicking base layer. Then, when warmer temperatures set in, you can absolutely wear it as a standalone top with UPF 50+ sun protection.
If you need a high-quality crew sweatshirt to add to your closet, check out this one from The North Face. It's still available in multiple colors, and its cotton-polyester blend just screams comfort.
If you have plans to go skiing or hiking in the snow this winter, pick up these base layer bottoms at 30% off. Equipped with a unique fabric blend of polyester, merino wool and viscose from bamboo, these bottoms are able to wick away moisture and keep you warm. Shop these base layer bottoms for men at $54, too.
This shirt’s 3-fabric blend consists of viscose from bamboo, polyester and merino wool, and it’s designed to be both comfortable and functional. The fabric blend has anti-odor properties, and more importantly, it’ll help wick away moisture to keep you dry and warm. Shop this shirt for men at the same sale price.
Cotopaxi is a brand that combines high-tech outerwear with bold and colorful design elements that are often retro-inspired. Take the men's Teca Fleece Pullover in 'Campfire,' for example. It exemplifies the Salt Lake City-based brand's vibe perfectly. It's also super soft and comfy.
If you don’t live in a super cold, snow-filled area, there’s no need for giant puffy coats. Instead, spring for something like this Free Country jacket, which features a brick fleece interior lining for warmth and 3-layer bonded fabric on the exterior that’s both wind- and water-resistant.
This attractive pullover from Patagonia is still available in multiple sizes and shades, though this deep blue is my favorite. It’s fairly lightweight and breathable, but you can easily add a base layer underneath to make it more suitable for colder temperatures. You can find the R1 Pullover for women on sale as well.
A cozy fleece is like the adult version of a security blanket. And few make them as comfortable and stylish as Patagonia. Double-sided for extra softness, the Patagonia Synchilla Jacket features two zippered hand warmer pockets, a zippered chest pocket and an elastic hem and cuffs to keep the cold out.
This 40% off deal is on the men's version of the Patagonia Nano Puff but you can also save on the women's model, too. In addition to providing exceptional warmth, despite weighing just 11.9 ounces, the Nano Puff can be compressed and stored inside the inner zippered chest pocket. In this form, it takes up little space, while also conveniently functioning as a lovely little travel pillow.
This hooded trench coat will quickly become a staple in your closet. Perfect to wear all year round, the coat features a durable water-repellant coating that will protect you from the elements. It's also made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled nylon, so it's a sustainable choice.
Keep warm on chilly days and evenings with this women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. It comes in several other colors that are also on sale.
Snow sports have nothing on these Helly Hansen Powderqueen snow pants. The pants feature articulated knees and back thigh ventilation zippers to help keep you comfortable on the mountain. We're also loving their purple hue that will make you stand out.
On sale in both the Daybreak and Lampyre shades, this vest is exceptionally lightweight and warm. It's the perfect mid-layer in cold conditions but it's also easy to stash in your pack if you get too warm.
Although these are called rain pants, they're actually suitable for all types of weather, including snow. The waterproof, windproof and breathable pants are the perfect hiking companion whether you're in the meadows or the mountains.
The women's Helly Hansen Bellisimo insulated jacket is a warm and water-repellent coat that looks sharp on the slopes. It has plenty of pockets to hold your belongings or keep your hands warm. It features an adjustable, helmet-compatible hood.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.