Massive REI sale knocks 40% off The North Face, Patagonia and more — 21 deals I'd shop now

Temperatures are currently plummeting in many parts of the country. For example, it's currently 14 degrees in New York City. If you're experiencing this harsh cold weather, it's important to stay warm — and fortunately, REI has everything you need to protect yourself from the elements.

Right now, REI is knocking up to 40% off cold weather apparel with deals on everything from base layers to outwear. Some of our favorite brands — including The North Face, Patagonia and Arc'teryx — are seeing the deepest discounts when it comes to winter apparel. For example, the popular Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket is now up to $100 off at REI in both men's and women's sizes.

With deals starting at just $13, we're confident that you'll find everything you need to stay safe and warm this winter and beyond at REI. Here are my 21 favorite items from the sale.

REI deals

Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $100 now $69 at REI.com Cotopaxi is a brand that combines high-tech outerwear with bold and colorful design elements that are often retro-inspired. Take the men's Teca Fleece Pullover in 'Campfire,' for example. It exemplifies the Salt Lake City-based brand's vibe perfectly. It's also super soft and comfy.

Free Country Commuter Soft-Shell Jacket (Men’s): was $120 now $83 at REI.com If you don’t live in a super cold, snow-filled area, there’s no need for giant puffy coats. Instead, spring for something like this Free Country jacket, which features a brick fleece interior lining for warmth and 3-layer bonded fabric on the exterior that’s both wind- and water-resistant.

Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (Women's): was $149 now $103 at REI.com A cozy fleece is like the adult version of a security blanket. And few make them as comfortable and stylish as Patagonia. Double-sided for extra softness, the Patagonia Synchilla Jacket features two zippered hand warmer pockets, a zippered chest pocket and an elastic hem and cuffs to keep the cold out.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (Men's): was $239 now $142 at REI.com This 40% off deal is on the men's version of the Patagonia Nano Puff but you can also save on the women's model, too. In addition to providing exceptional warmth, despite weighing just 11.9 ounces, the Nano Puff can be compressed and stored inside the inner zippered chest pocket. In this form, it takes up little space, while also conveniently functioning as a lovely little travel pillow.

Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket (Women's): was $249 now $152 at REI.com This hooded trench coat will quickly become a staple in your closet. Perfect to wear all year round, the coat features a durable water-repellant coating that will protect you from the elements. It's also made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled nylon, so it's a sustainable choice.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $161 at REI.com Keep warm on chilly days and evenings with this women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. It comes in several other colors that are also on sale.

Helly Hansen Powderqueen Snow Pants (Women's): was $300 now $199 at REI.com Snow sports have nothing on these Helly Hansen Powderqueen snow pants. The pants feature articulated knees and back thigh ventilation zippers to help keep you comfortable on the mountain. We're also loving their purple hue that will make you stand out.