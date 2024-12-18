Massive Patagonia sale ahead of the holidays — 11 deals I recommend from $21

Patagonia is a brand that makes some of the warmest and coziest apparel and outerwear styles around — many of which also make for perfect holiday presents. The best part? Tons of items are currently on sale at both Patagonia and REI.

If you're in the market for a new fleece or jacket that won't break the bank, you've come to the right place. For example, you can snag the warm and fuzzy Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover for just $133 (normally $269). Plus, you can't go wrong with the Patagonia Microdini 1/2-Zip Fleece Pullover that's now 50% off.

Hoping to get your order in time for the holidays? At Patagonia, you'll get free expedited shipping for orders over $149. But you'll have to order by December 23 at 10:15 am PT for delivery by December 24. If you're ordering from REI, all orders need to be placed by December 20 to receive them before Christmas. Here are my favorite Patagonia deals. (For more sales, check out our guide to the best Christmas deals.)

Patagonia Deals

Patagonia Ringer Tee (Women's): was $45 now $21 at REI.com Available in your choice of two colors, the Patagonia Ringer Tee is retro-inspired and constructed from recycled fabric, which means that it not only looks good but is better for the environment, too.

Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's): was $89 now $43 at Patagonia It’s all in the name. These all-season hemp pants are built with a flexible 9.6-oz 55% industrial hemp/27% recycled polyester/18% organic cotton blend, and they’re pretty perfect for just about any time of year. There’s a carpenter pocket on the side to keep tools and tech secure, and an extra layer of fabric from shin to thigh for extra durability.

Patagonia Isthmus Utility Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 at Patagonia Ideal for casual wear, hiking or even heading to work in the rain, this jacket is made of moisture-resistant fabric and features an adjustable hood. It's a great transitional jacket between seasons and will keep you dry and comfortable in mild weather.

Patagonia R1 Pullover (Women's): was $139 now $110 at REI.com This simple, versatile and adaptable pullover will you keep you super warm on the summit. It features a technical fit that can be worn over base layers or as a standalone top.