Massive Patagonia sale ahead of the holidays — 11 deals I recommend from $21

By
published

Layer up with these Patagonia holiday deals

Patagonia Deals
Patagonia is a brand that makes some of the warmest and coziest apparel and outerwear styles around — many of which also make for perfect holiday presents. The best part? Tons of items are currently on sale at both Patagonia and REI.

If you're in the market for a new fleece or jacket that won't break the bank, you've come to the right place. For example, you can snag the warm and fuzzy Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover for just $133 (normally $269). Plus, you can't go wrong with the Patagonia Microdini 1/2-Zip Fleece Pullover that's now 50% off.

Hoping to get your order in time for the holidays? At Patagonia, you'll get free expedited shipping for orders over $149. But you'll have to order by December 23 at 10:15 am PT for delivery by December 24. If you're ordering from REI, all orders need to be placed by December 20 to receive them before Christmas. Here are my favorite Patagonia deals. (For more sales, check out our guide to the best Christmas deals.)

Patagonia Deals

Patagonia Ringer Tee (Women's)
Patagonia Ringer Tee (Women's): was $45 now $21 at REI.com

Available in your choice of two colors, the Patagonia Ringer Tee is retro-inspired and constructed from recycled fabric, which means that it not only looks good but is better for the environment, too.

Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's)
Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's): was $89 now $43 at Patagonia

It’s all in the name. These all-season hemp pants are built with a flexible 9.6-oz 55% industrial hemp/27% recycled polyester/18% organic cotton blend, and they’re pretty perfect for just about any time of year. There’s a carpenter pocket on the side to keep tools and tech secure, and an extra layer of fabric from shin to thigh for extra durability.

Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts 8" (Men's)
Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts 8" (Men's): was $79 now $54 at REI.com

Whatever adventure awaits you, these Patagonia shorts are up for the task. They're breathable, moisture-wicking and feature an adjustable drawstring on the waist for comfort. Available in several other colors and patterns, you'll want to wear the 8-inch shorts for every work out.

Patagonia Long-Sleeved Capilene® Thermal Crew (Women's)
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Capilene® Thermal Crew (Women's): was $119 now $58 at Patagonia

This long-sleeved crewneck will keep you warm in cold conditions and is styled to layer over your favorite tech tee or under a jacket. Only a few sizes are left, so you'll want to act fast.

Patagonia Microdini 1/2-Zip Fleece Pullover (Men’s)
Patagonia Microdini 1/2-Zip Fleece Pullover (Men’s): was $129 now $63 at Patagonia

Sporty, plush and retro-cool, the Patagonia Microdini Fleece Pullover is a total steal at just $63. Choose from five styles, including Sienna Clay, Belay Blue, Endless Blue, Gather Green and my favorite, Vessel Blue.

Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's)
Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's): was $139 now $68 at REI.com

Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is an impressive 50% off in three colorful styles. Although, sizes are dwindling in the Subtidal Blue and the High Hopes Geo/Green. It's a great jacket to have on hand no matter what the season.

Patagonia Isthmus Utility Jacket (Men's)
Patagonia Isthmus Utility Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 at Patagonia

Ideal for casual wear, hiking or even heading to work in the rain, this jacket is made of moisture-resistant fabric and features an adjustable hood. It's a great transitional jacket between seasons and will keep you dry and comfortable in mild weather.

Patagonia R1 Pullover (Women's)
Patagonia R1 Pullover (Women's): was $139 now $110 at REI.com

This simple, versatile and adaptable pullover will you keep you super warm on the summit. It features a technical fit that can be worn over base layers or as a standalone top.

Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover (Men's)
Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover (Men's): was $229 now $113 at REI.com

Super stylish and ultra comfortable, this versatile pullover will be your go-to for crisp days and nights. It's windproof, water-repellant and its box quilting design creates effective heat trapping to keep you nice and warm.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's)
Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $133 at Patagonia

This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. (P.S. You can get the men's version in Lagom Blue for $163).

Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket (Women's)
Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket (Women's): was $249 now $152 at REI.com

This hooded trench coat will quickly become a staple in your closet. Perfect to wear all year round, the coat features a durable water-repellant coating that will protect you from the elements. It's also made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled nylon, so it's a sustainable choice.

