Massive Skechers sale is live from $14 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd buy on sneakers and apparel

Deals
By published

I'm shopping the best deals on Skechers sneakers, sandals and apparel

Skechers main image
(Image credit: Skechers)
If you're getting out and about for the spring, you'll want to pick up some comfortable shoes. Luckily, Amazon's Skechers sale is going strong with a ton of deals you don't want to miss.

Our favorite slip-ons, the Skechers Summits Dazzling Haze Slip-ins are on sale from $45 at Amazon. They made our list of the best Skechers, as we loved their lightweight design and plush feel underfoot.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so to find the best deals, check the different color options in your size. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Footwear

Skechers Court Break-A-Okay Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Court Break-A-Okay Sneaker (Women's): was $29 now $20 at Amazon

These affordable Skechers are an excellent choice for those everyday outings. They have a memory foam insole to keep you light on your feet and simple but stylish stretch knit upper.

Skechers Parson Sd-Gino Thong Sandal (Men's)
Skechers Parson Sd-Gino Thong Sandal (Men's): was $44 now $20 at Amazon

Snag these Skechers starting from just $20. These are super comfortable with frayed fabric straps, and supportive Luxe Foam soles to keep you light on your feet all day.

Skechers Beverlee Sheer Luck (Women's)
Skechers Beverlee Sheer Luck (Women's): was $49 now $26 at Amazon

These Skechers Beverlee Sheer Luck are a great addition to your wardrobe. These have a Contoured Luxe Foam footbed, knit straps and flexible traction outsoles. Reviewers on Amazon also assure that they're comfortable to wear and easy to walk in.

Skechers Sparrow 2.0 Allegiance Crew Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Sparrow 2.0 Allegiance Crew Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now $31 at Amazon

I love the chunky soles on these Skechers and what's even better, they come in pink. They slip on without the need to tie your laces and have a cushy soft Memory Foam Footbed.

Skechers Go Walk 5 Honor Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Go Walk 5 Honor Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now $32 at Amazon

The Skechers Go Walk 5 Honor are a great buy for casual walks. These pull on easily and have a Goga Mat insole that's responsive and supportive. Reviewers on Amazon say these are super comfortable with no need to break them in, and they look great, too.

Skechers Classic Fit Delson-Camben (Men's)
Skechers Classic Fit Delson-Camben (Men's): was $70 now $37 at Amazon

These Skechers have the look of a smart, lace-up pair of shoes. However, they're super comfortable thanks to their Air Cooled Memory Foam insoles, and they're easy to put on and take off with their bungee lace design.

Skechers Seager Power Hitter Engineered Knit Mary Jane (Women's)
Skechers Seager Power Hitter Engineered Knit Mary Jane (Women's): was $49 now $38 at Amazon

Give your old, uncomfortable Mary Janes the boot and give these Skechers a try. These have a cozy stretch knit upper and rubber traction outsoles to keep you steady on your feet.

Skechers Parson Dewitt Hands Free Slip in (Men's)
Skechers Parson Dewitt Hands Free Slip in (Men's): was $80 now $40 at Amazon

These Skechers have an understated, rugged style that stands out. They have a flexible canvas upper with an Air-Cooled Memory Foam comfort insole and Goga Mat Arch support. You can now snag a pair for up to 50% off.

Skechers Go Run Lite (Men's)
Skechers Go Run Lite (Men's): was $75 now $42 at Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. However, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that is engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.

Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's)
Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now $45 at Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.

Skechers Cessnock Food Service Shoe (Men's)
Skechers Cessnock Food Service Shoe (Men's): was $69 now $45 at Amazon

If your job requires that you're on your feet all day, these Skechers Cessnock Food Service shoes are beloved by healthcare and hospitality workers thanks to their slip-in design and Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole. They also have non-slip outsoles to keep you steady on your feet.

Apparel

Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short (Women's)
Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short (Women's): was $39 now $14 at Amazon

Ideal for biking, walking or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking and UPF 40+ properties.

Skechers Go Walk High-Waisted Leggings (Women's)
Skechers Go Walk High-Waisted Leggings (Women's): was $49 now $15 at Amazon

Comfortable leggings are always welcome, whether you're at the gym or lounging around the house. We like these because they have exterior side pockets and a cotton-like feel, as well as 4-way stretch and moisture-wicking material.

Skechers Godri Swift Tunic Tee (Women's)
Skechers Godri Swift Tunic Tee (Women's): was $29 now $17 at Amazon

This short-sleeve tee is perfect for those warm spring days. It's lightweight and features a 4-way active stretch, moisture wicking, quick-drying, and UPF 40+ protection. There's also a reflective Skechers diamond logo on the shirt.

Skechers Go Walk Pickleball Skort (Women's)
Skechers Go Walk Pickleball Skort (Women's): was $44 now $26 at Amazon

You don't have to be a pickleball player to appreciate this skort. It's made with Skechers' GO FLEX nylon and spandex blend fabric, which allows for 4-way stretch, moisture wicking, and UPF 40+ properties. We like that it has a built-in breathable mesh inner short with 4.5-inch inseam and exterior side pockets.

