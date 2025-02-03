Massive Crocs sale from $19 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd shop now

We're almost through a long, cold winter. If you're looking forward to warmer months of the year (or want some comfortable footwear to help you couch surf,) there's an epic Crocs sale at Amazon right now that you don't want to miss.

My favorite deal of the bunch is definitely the Crocs Classic Lined Clog on sale from $28 at Amazon. These clogs sport Crocs' iconic style, but add a soft and fuzzy lining to keep your feet warm. There's nothing better to wear at this time of year.

Prices on Crocs can vary based on your choice of size and color, so check through any different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. And for more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page.

Best Crocs deals

Crocs Crush Slide: was $49 now from $19 @ Amazon

These Crocs slides crush the competition thanks to their 60mm platform heels. Despite their unusual look, they still sport Crocs signature comfort thanks to their molded soles and lightweight Croslite foam construction. They come in a range of soft shades that are easy on the eyes.

Crocs Classic Tie Dye Two-strap Sandals Slide: was $39 now from $19 @ Amazon

Score these Crocs sandals on sale from $19. They're styled with a mix of bold block colors and tie-dye straps, alongside Crocs' signature support and comfort. Some colors even come with a matching Jibbitz charm.

Crocs Classic Rainbow Dye Clog: was $54 now from $21 @ Amazon

Spread some cheer with these bright Rainbow Dye Clogs. With a white inner contrasted against a vibrant rainbow print outer, these Crocs are some of the most fun footwear you'll find.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $24 @ Amazon

The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.

Crocs Classic Lined Clog: was $59 now from $28 @ Amazon

Experience warmth and comfort with the Crocs Classic Lined Clog, designed with a soft, fuzzy lining perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear. These clogs feature traditional heel straps for a secure fit, making them ideal for staying cozy while running errands or for relaxing at home.

Crocs Miami Toe Loop Sandal Flat: was $39 now from $29 @ Amazon

Get ready for summer with these Crocs sandals. Available in a range of cheerful colors, these Croslite flip flops stay securely on your feet thanks to their toe loop straps. They couldn't be better for the beach.

Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now from $29 @ Amazon

If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather.

Crocs Crocband II Clog: was $49 now from $30 @ Amazon

The sequel to the well-beloved Crocband clogs has hit the market! These have a chunkier sole and an eye-catching contrast stripe across the front of the toes. I love the ice blue/pool color.

Crocs Classic Printed Camo Clog: was $54 now from $33 @ Amazon

Do you want to blend in or stand out? These Crocs have you covered in both cases with a range of prints in different Camo patterns. My favorite is the chai/tan pattern because its green and beige tones are super easy on the eyes.

Crocs Marbled Baya Clog: was $54 now from $33 @ Amazon

These Crocs Baya Clogs have the Crocs logo etched onto the side and are super eye catching thanks to their cool marbled color scheme. Like many Crocs shoes, they're made of lightweight Croslite foam that makes them super comfortable to wear.

Crocs Duet Max II Clog: was $59 now from $45 @ Amazon

Add an extra layer of comfort to your footwear with the Crocs Duet Max II. These have a velcro adjustable heel strap and a sculpted midsole. Some colorways of this design have a heel in a contrast color, making them stand out from most other Crocs.

Crocs Classic Lisa Frank Clogs: was $59 now from $49 @ Amazon

Lisa Frank's iconic designs meet Crocs' iconic clogs! These are printed with an eclectic mix of rainbows, unicorns and fluffy clouds in super bright, shiny colors. Plus, they come with a Lisa Frank logo Jibbitz charm.

Crocs Platform Crocs Off Court Clog Sandals: was $64 now from $49 @ Amazon

These Crocs are designed to look like sneakers, so they'll fit right in with the rest of your footwear. But unlike most sneakers, these are made of Croslite foam that's super lightweight and supportive.

Crocs Mega Crush Clog: was $74 now from $51 @ Amazon

These Crocs Clogs stand above the rest with their 61mm high platform heels. They come in a range of eye-catching designs, including acid green and a faux denim print. However, they still offer Crocs' signature comfort.