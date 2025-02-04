Epic Amazon headphones sale on AirPods, Beats, Sony and more — 9 deals I recommend from $38

Presidents' Day sales are on the way, but you don't need to wait to score some amazing headphone deals. Right now Amazon is slashing the prices of headphones from top brands like Apple, Beats, Sony and more.

My favorite deal of the bunch is definitely the AirPods 4 on sale for $99 at Amazon. This is $30 off and the lowest price ever for Apple's latest earbuds. You can also grab the Beats Solo 4 on sale for $99 at Amazon right now. This is an amazing $100 discount.

Best sales now

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 at Amazon Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $49 at Amazon The cheapest Beats earbuds offer solid value for money. Our Beats Solo Buds review praised their compact design and strong audio quality. You also get Spatial Audio features and excellent connectivity with Apple devices. They deliver 18 hours of battery life, which is great — however, note that the case doesn't hold additional charge.

Anker Soundcore C40i Open Earbuds: was $99 now $89 at Amazon If you prefer to stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music, these open-ear headphones are perfect. Our Anker Soundcore C40i review said they're super comfortable to wear, sound great and are easy to use. You also get up to 21 hours of battery life when you use the included charging case. Be sure to click the coupon to get $10 off.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon Our Beats Solo 4 review said that while these headphones don't feature noise canceling, they make up for it with their impressive sound. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.

Sony LinkBuds Fit: was $199 now $178 at Amazon With a comfortable fit and a cool look, the LinkBuds Fit are like a great option if you’re looking for some new buds. In our Sony LinkBuds Fit review we said these were a great AirPods alternative thanks to their jewellery-like design. They also deliver decent sound quality and active noice canceling, although they're not the best we've heard from Sony — that honour goes to the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds.