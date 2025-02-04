Epic Amazon headphones sale on AirPods, Beats, Sony and more — 9 deals I recommend from $38
These are the headphone deals I recommend
Presidents' Day sales are on the way, but you don't need to wait to score some amazing headphone deals. Right now Amazon is slashing the prices of headphones from top brands like Apple, Beats, Sony and more.
My favorite deal of the bunch is definitely the AirPods 4 on sale for $99 at Amazon. This is $30 off and the lowest price ever for Apple's latest earbuds. You can also grab the Beats Solo 4 on sale for $99 at Amazon right now. This is an amazing $100 discount.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite headphone deals in Amazon's sale. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage and see the Amazon device deals I'd buy from $19.
Quick Links
- shop headphone deals at Amazon
- Sony WH-CH520 Headphones: was $59 now $38
- Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $49
- Sony WF-C700N Wireless Earbuds: was $119 now $78
- AirPods 4: was $129 now $99
- Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99
- Sony Inzone H9 Gaming Headset: was $299 now $198
- JBL Tour Pro 3: was $299 now $249
Best sales now
Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.
The cheapest Beats earbuds offer solid value for money. Our Beats Solo Buds review praised their compact design and strong audio quality. You also get Spatial Audio features and excellent connectivity with Apple devices. They deliver 18 hours of battery life, which is great — however, note that the case doesn't hold additional charge.
The WF-C700N are Sony's budget active noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound, and up to 10 hours of battery life, or up to 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. Our Sony WF-C700N review called them "a noise-canceling leader at a bargain price."
If you prefer to stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music, these open-ear headphones are perfect. Our Anker Soundcore C40i review said they're super comfortable to wear, sound great and are easy to use. You also get up to 21 hours of battery life when you use the included charging case. Be sure to click the coupon to get $10 off.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
Our Beats Solo 4 review said that while these headphones don't feature noise canceling, they make up for it with their impressive sound. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.
With a comfortable fit and a cool look, the LinkBuds Fit are like a great option if you’re looking for some new buds. In our Sony LinkBuds Fit review we said these were a great AirPods alternative thanks to their jewellery-like design. They also deliver decent sound quality and active noice canceling, although they're not the best we've heard from Sony — that honour goes to the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds.
What's better than the Sony Inzone H9? A discounted Sony Inzone H9. You can save $100 on this peripheral which complements the Inzone M9 gaming monitor and of course, the PS5. The Inzone H9 takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. And because you can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends.
In our JBL Tour Pro 3 review, we said these are the best smart-case buds you can buy. With extremely satisfying sound, active noise canceling and up to 30 hours of battery life, these do the job perfectly for anyone who wants to control their music without pulling out their phone.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.