Score Lululemon apparel from $14 in 'We Made Too Much' section restock — here's 15 finds I'm adding to my cart

Here's the Lululemon apparel, accessories and footwear I'm shopping now

If you need some extra motivation to stay on top of your new years' fitness resolutions, some new apparel from Lululemon will definitely help. Right now Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section has items from $14, so don't miss out.

I'm a big fan of the Align High-Rise Crop 23" leggings on sale from $49 at Lululemon. Getting Aligns for under $50 is a great find! And when you're not working out, this Soft Ribbed Button-Front Tank Top on sale from $39 makes a great addition to pretty much any wardrobe.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so if you're looking for the best discounts, check out any different color options available in your size. Keep scrolling to see my favorite items in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section. And for more, see the Crocs deals I'd buy from $19 in Amazon's sale.

Lululemon Running Hat
Lululemon Running Hat: was $38 now $14 at lululemon (US)

Power runs with this Lululemon running hat for just $14. Made from swift fabric with four-way stretch, it's lightweight and sweat-wicking with an adjustable back closure.

Lululemon Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks
Lululemon Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks: was $18 now $14 at lululemon (US)

Socks don't need to be boring! These Lululemon socks have a glittery touch woven in that makes them shimmer. Reviewers like that they're thin enough to wear with a variety of shoe types and assure that they're not itchy.

Lululemon Clippable Card Pouch Iridescent
Lululemon Clippable Card Pouch Iridescent: was $38 now $19 at lululemon (US)

Organize your cards and cash in this stylish little pouch that you can easily clip onto your keychain, belt loop or bag. It's also water-repellant, which is great when you're on the go.

Lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie Wordmark
Lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie Wordmark: was $48 now $24 at lululemon (US)

I don't know about you, but I love rocking a beanie in the colder months. Pop on this merino wool-blend beanie when temperatures drop to help keep you cozy on chilly days. The unisex hat is naturally thermoregulating and soft against skin, so you'll want to sport it all winter.

Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Turtleneck Bodysuit
Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Turtleneck Bodysuit: was $88 now $34 at lululemon (US)

Although sizing is limited at this price, you can currently get this Lululemon turtleneck bodysuit from just $34, which is a total steal. (Other sizes and colors are on sale from $64.) It's made of soft Nulu fabric and is great as a layer or worn as it is. Plus, it'll keep your neck and arms warm while you're out and about.

Lululemon Soft Ribbed Button-Front Tank Top
Lululemon Soft Ribbed Button-Front Tank Top: was $58 now $39 at lululemon (US)

At time of writing, all the sizes of this Lululemon tank are still in stock! Its flattering shape and super soft ribbed fabric make it a great addition to your wardrobe. Plus, it looks good whether you're dressing up or keeping things casual.

Lululemon Nulu Slim-Fit High-Rise Skirt
Lululemon Nulu Slim-Fit High-Rise Skirt: was $78 now $39 at lululemon (US)

Right now you can grab this Nulu Slim-Fit skirt starting from just $39. It stretches four ways and has a slit in the back, allowing you to move freely. Plus, it's super soft, breathable and wicks sweat. It's cut to hit just below the knee.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings
Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US)

You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

Lululemon Soft Jersey Tapered Pant Regular
Lululemon Soft Jersey Tapered Pant Regular: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US)

Pair these jersey sweatpants with a hoodie and you have yourself an extremely cozy outfit that you can wear at home or on the go. The lightweight pants have a softly brushed interior and are also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

Lululemon License to Train Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon License to Train Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now $54 at lululemon (US)

Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking long sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout. 

Lululemon New Venture Long-Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon New Venture Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $118 now $54 at lululemon (US)

Lululemon is known for its cozy activewear, so its business casual attire often gets overlooked. But this sleek, pin-striped number caught my eye right away. Its wrinkle-free fabric is soft, stretchy, sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and professional enough to wear to an office job.

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark
Lululemon Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark: was $118 now $69 at lululemon (US)

Available in 8 different colors, this crewneck is serious about softness. The sweatshirt is made with a fleecy fabric and pairs perfectly with sweatpants. It also features an oversized fit and is the perfect length.

Lululemon Align Dress
Lululemon Align Dress: was $148 now $79 at lululemon (US)

Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.

Lululemon Cable-Knit Oversized Half Zip
Lululemon Cable-Knit Oversized Half Zip: was $148 now $119 at lululemon (US)

I love this sweater because it reminds me of my favorite Scuba hoodie, but it's knitted! Its relaxed fit and super soft chunky knit make it almost unbeatable in terms of comfort.

Lululemon Alpaca Wool-Blend Shawl-Collar Cardigan
Lululemon Alpaca Wool-Blend Shawl-Collar Cardigan: was $188 now $169 at lululemon (US)

In the thick of winter, this Lululemon cardigan will help you stay warm while looking super stylish. It's loose, cozy and is made of a blend of alpaca and merino wool. Just slip it on to add an extra layer of comfort to every outfit.

