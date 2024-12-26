Massive Carhartt after Christmas sale happening now — deals from $9 at Amazon
Save on the comfortable Carhartt gear you want
Looking to stay warm this winter? You must shop this Carhartt sale at Amazon. Trust us: many items are on sale, including socks, hats, pants and more.
If you're a big fan of Carhartt products, you can complete your look with this Carhartt Men's Canvas Cap on sale from $19 at Amazon. If you're looking for something nice that's super cheap, you can get the Carhartt Twin Knit Midweight Crew Sock from $6 at Amazon.
Note that the price listed on the products below can vary depending on size. If you see something you like and it ends up being a couple of dollars different in your size, you'll know why.
Quick Links
- shop Carhartt holiday deals at Amazon
- Carhartt Twin Knit Midweight Crew Sock (Men's): was $17 now from $6
- Carhartt Canvas Cap (Men's): was $24 now from $19
- Carhartt Ripstop MultiCargo Pant (Men's): was $35 now from $26 @ Amazon
- Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Graphic Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now from $38 @ Amazon
- CarharttForce 5-inch Lightweight Sneaker Boot (Men's): was $139 now $112 @ Amazon
Carhartt deals at Amazon
Carhartt Twin Knit Midweight Crew Sock (Men's): was $17 now from $6 @ Amazon
Keep your feet comfortable and warm no matter the conditions with this pair of Carhartt crew socks. These stay put without slipping and support your toe, heel and arch. Warmth and comfort together — what more could you want from a sock?
Carhartt Canvas Cap (Men's): was $24 now from $19 @ Amazon
This Carhartt cap is a great accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch.
Carhartt Ripstop MultiCargo Pant (Men's): was $35 now from $26 @ Amazon
Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. The pants, also technically scrubs, feature rugged ripstop fabric, triple-stitched outseams, a tradesman cargo pocket and a soft interior. And they look cool enough to wear outside of work.
Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Graphic Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now from $38 @ Amazon
Cozy up in the warmth of this sweatshirt, which is ideal whether you are hanging around the house or hauling building materials. The versatile layer has an incredibly soft, comfortable feel that’s equally tough and durable. And it's stylish, which just adds to the wins.
CarharttForce 5-inch Lightweight Sneaker Boot (Men's): was $139 now $112 @ Amazon
This pair of shoes is the work boot for the man who wants an athletic shoe feel in a lightweight, full-featured work boot design. The footbed is engineered with Insite technology to create maximum arch support, reducing foot fatigue during long work days. And they look good for a night out, making them a versatile item to own.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.