Massive Amazon sale on Dell gaming laptops, PCs, monitors and more — 7 deals I’d buy

Want to upgrade your gaming setup? Whether you’re buying your first gaming laptop or snagging a perfect PC, Amazon Gaming Week is a huge opportunity to save on PC gaming products. This is especially true for fans of Alienware, as Amazon is running a huge sale on Dell’s Alienware gaming range.

Right now you can get the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for $849 at Amazon. This deal takes $150 off a gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. It’s a solid choice for beginner or intermediate gamers.

There are plenty more deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see the best Dell gaming deals I’ve found. Plus, check out the Amazon deals I’d buy on Adidas sneakers and apparel.

Dell gaming deals — Best sales now

Alienware AW610M Gaming Mouse: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

This Alienware model is an overall solid gaming mouse. In our Alienware AW610M review, we praised its bold aesthetics, lighting options and customizable buttons. It also has a customizable mouse wheel and can be used wired or wirelessly. However, note that this mouse is somewhat heavy, meaning it won’t be agile enough for some gamers.

Price check: $79 @ Dell

Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

This low-profile Alienware AW510K keyboard has been slashed in price at Amazon. As well as looking sleek in Lunar White, it features quick and smooth Cherry MX keys and customizable per-key RGB lighting.

Price check: $129 @ Dell

Dell 27” Curved Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

This Dell curved gaming monitor S2722DGM is on sale for $199. It sports a 27-inch QHD 2560 x 1440 display, a 165Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium. This monitor also has ambient lights for gaming in low-light conditions and vents to keep cool.

Price check: $299 @ Dell

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

This sleek and attractive G15 Gaming Laptop has been reduced by $150. This configuration packs a AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 3165Hz refresh rate. It's a suitable machine for both newcomers and veterans of PC gaming.

Price check: $899 @ Dell

Alienware 34" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

This beautiful display is a great curved gaming monitor, and at this price it's a killer deal. In our Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor review we celebrated the beautiful QD-OLED panel, high refresh rate (175Hz over DisplayPort or 100Hz via HDMI), elegant design and easy-to-use interface. Just be aware that this monitor has no HDMI 2.1 ports (so no support for 120Hz or variable refresh rate if you plug your gaming console in) and it takes up a lot of space on your desk.

Price check: $999 @ Dell

Alienware m18 Gaming Laptop: was $2,799 now $2,199 @ Amazon

If you want one of the biggest gaming laptops, the Alienware m18 is worth considering. This monster features an 18-inch 480Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 9-7845HX CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. This laptop could legitimately replace your desktop.

Price check: $2,299 @ Dell