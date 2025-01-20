Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' section restock — 15 finds I’d shop from $14
Here are the Lululemon apparel and accessories I'd add to my cart
Craving some new fitness apparel to help you exercise in style? Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section is the place to go. There are a ton of different styles to choose from with prices starting from just $14.
For example, right now you can get this Fast and Free Running Hat for $14 at Lululemon. Its cheerful Glaze Pink color will help chase away the January blues! Plus, you can get this Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark from $69 at Lululemon. This stylish sweatshirt will keep you cozy, and it looks great with pretty much any outfit.
Keep scrolling to see my favorite items in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section. Some items are listed as final sale, which means you can't return or exchange unless you're a Lululemon member. And remember to check out the different color options available in your size for the best prices!
Best Lululemon Apparel
Power runs with this Lululemon running hat for just $14. Made from swift fabric with four-way stretch, it's lightweight and sweat-wicking with an adjustable back closure.
Organize your cards and cash in this stylish little pouch that you can easily clip onto your keychain, belt loop or bag. It's also water-repellant, which is great when you're on the go.
I don't know about you, but I love rocking a beanie in the colder months. Pop on this merino wool-blend beanie when temperatures drop to help keep you cozy on chilly days. The unisex hat is naturally thermoregulating and soft against skin, so you'll want to sport it all winter.
Although sizing is limited at this price, you can currently get this Lululemon turtleneck bodysuit from just $34, which is a total steal. (Other sizes and colors are on sale from $64.) It's made of soft Nulu fabric and is great as a layer or worn as it is. Plus, it'll keep your neck and arms warm while you're out and about.
The 2L "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. We are absolutely loving its stylish fleece texture for the winter.
Pair these jersey sweatpants with a hoodie and you have yourself an extremely cozy outfit that you can wear at home or on the go. The lightweight pants have a softly brushed interior and are also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking long sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout.
I'm totally obsessed with the cute, relaxed shape of this Lululemon Crewneck Pullover and the super pleasing colors it comes in only make me want it more! It's made of soft, stretchy jersey fabric that's perfect to chill out in.
Lululemon is known for its cozy activewear, so its business casual attire often gets overlooked. But this sleek, pin-striped number caught my eye right away. Its wrinkle-free fabric is soft, stretchy, sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and professional enough to wear to an office job.
If you love pink, you can choose between two different shades for these Dance Studio Joggers. If not, they also come in blue, black and white. These lightweight joggers are best suited to casual wear, although they repel water, which is great if you get caught in the rain.
This is the men's version of the shirt listed above, except it features a baggier fit. The shirt can be worn by itself or paired under a vest — letting you cover up before and after the gym — or wear it throughout your work out. It' also great to throw on during rest days.
Available in 8 different colors, this crewneck is serious about softness. The sweatshirt is made with a fleecy fabric and pairs perfectly with sweatpants. It also features an oversized fit and is the perfect length.
These Lululemon high-rise pants will keep you covered and comfortable thanks to their cozy sueded fabric. These are designed for casual wear and wick sweat away from your body to help you stay cool and dry. There's also a drop-in pocket at the back to store your stuff.
Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.
In the thick of winter, this Lululemon cardigan will help you stay warm while looking super stylish. It's loose, cozy and is made of a blend of alpaca and merino wool. Just slip it on to add an extra layer of comfort to every outfit.
