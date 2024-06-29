Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale just went live — 11 can't miss deals I recommend

It may be June, but Lenovo is channeling autumn with its "Black Friday in July" sale, full of epic doorbuster deals on laptops, tablets, monitors, headphones, and other computer accessories.

Plans for Independence Day generally involve barbecues and fireworks, and now you can both thanks to the 8MP camera on Lenovo's Tab M11 which is on sale for just $127. And when you inevitably need to take a break from the heat, you can head inside and steal a few minutes of game time on Lenovo's 15-inch LOQ gaming laptop for only $799 or shop more 4th of July sales on a snazzy 27-inch monitor for $135.

Shop Lenovo's whole Black Friday in July sale here, or keep scrolling to see the top 11 deals I recommend. For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's best Lenovo coupon codes.

Tablets

11” Tab M11: was $179 now $127 @ Lenovo

Independence Day is generally best spent relaxing with your family and checking out fireworks, but having a tablet to entertain you when you’re all talked out is a great idea. For just $127, this tablet is equipped with an 11-inch IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Android 13, and a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. Make sure you use eCoupon BFJULY15TAB to get the full discount.

12.7” Tab P12: was $399 now $305 @ Lenovo

With eCoupon BFJULY15TAB, Lenovo’s Tab P12 bundled with a Tab Pen Plus and Keyboard is $94 off. Inside, it’s packing a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Android 13. You can quickly snap photos of fireworks with its rear 8MP camera, photos of you with friends via the 13MP front camera, and check them out on the 12.7-inch 3K display.

Laptops

16” IdeaPad 5 (AMD): was $799 now $604 @ Lenovo

This 2-in-1 laptop practically just released, and yet, you can snag it at almost 25% off right now. Experience smooth multitasking capabilities with its AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS CPU and 16GB of RAM, download up to 512GB of games, photos, and files, and flip it into tablet mode to enjoy your favorite TV show on a large, 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1080) IPS display.

16” IdeaPad Slim 5 (AMD): was $814 now $619 @ Lenovo

Save $195 on Lenovo’s newest IdeaPad Slim 5 model, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display. For web browsing, media streaming, and casual gaming, these specs are fantastic.

16” ThinkPad E16 (AMD): was $1,379 now $730 @ Lenovo

For a more affordable ThinkPad workhorse, this AMD-powered E16 is a fantastic choice. For just $730, you’ll get a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display, an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a full-size, comfortable keyboard. Use eCoupon SAVEONESERIES to get $648 off.

15” LOQ (AMD): was $1,149 now $799 @ Lenovo

Sit back and relax this 4th of July weekend with a new entry-level gaming laptop, equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM, an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and 3 months free of Xbox Game Pass. Your game of choice for the weekend will look and feel great on this laptop’s 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 144Hz IPS display. Just make sure you use eCoupon LOQOUT7 to get the full $350 discount.

14” ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Intel): was $2,609 now $1,304 @ Lenovo

This powerhouse laptop boasts an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display, a 1080p webcam, and that classic, comfortable ThinkPad keyboard and trackpad. With eCoupon THINKBFIJWEEK1, you can grab it for a staggering 50% off — a savings of just over $1,300.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: was $3,229 now $1,614 @ Lenovo

Save 50% The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 features a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display, a Core i7-1365U CPU, 32GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It's an awesome productivity laptop with great specs.

16” Legion 7i (Intel): was $2,289 now $1,701 @ Lenovo

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming laptop, this is the deal for you. With eCoupon LEGIONPRO7, you can save $588 on this powerful machine, decked out with Intel’s Core i9-14900HX CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a stunning 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 500-nit, 240Hz IPS display. And if you’re out of games to play, here’s a bonus: you’ll get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for free.

Monitors

27” Monitor (L27i-40): was $199 now $135 @ Lenovo

As part of its major July sale, Lenovo’s discounting this 27-inch monitor with an IPS display panel, 100Hz refresh rate, and a 99% sRGB color gamut. You can play games or attend meetings without headphones, thanks to its two built-in 3W stereo speakers. Use eCoupon BFJULYSAVE15 for the full $64 discount.