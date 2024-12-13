Last-minute REI sale — save on The North Face, Yeti and more
Plus, members get up to 30% off select brands
There are only two weekends left before the holidays. That means now is the time to wrap up your holiday shopping. Fortunately, REI's last-minute holiday sale just went live with gifts for just about everyone on your shopping list.
The sale knocks up to 30% off popular brands like The North Face, Smartwool, Patagonia and more. Additionally, you can save up to 30% off on REI Outlet items. Below I've rounded up some of my favorite deals. Just remember that pricing is valid through December 23rd. (Outlet deals are valid through December 17 only).
Quick Links
- shop the entire last-minute REI sale
- REI Co-op: up to 50% off apparel
- The North Face: up. to 30% off (members)
- Yeti: 20% off one full-price item (members)
REI deals
REI Co-op: up to 50% off @ REI
Save up to 50% on a wide variety of REI Co-op brand apparel. The sale includes parkas, hoodies, beanies, and more winter favorites. After discounts, socks and beanies start from just $8.
The North Face: up to 30% off @ REI
REI members can enjoy up to 30% off select apparel by The North Face. The sale includes jackets, parkas, gloves, and more. A lifetime membership costs $30. Membership benefits include 10% back on eligible items and if you sign up now you'll also get a $30 bonus card you can use on your next purchase. (You can sign up for membership at REI).
YETI sale: 20% off one full-price item @ REI
REI members can get 20% off any full-price Yeti item. A lifetime membership costs $30. It includes 10% back on eligible items and if you sign up now you'll also get a $30 bonus card you can use on your next purchase. (You can sign up for membership at REI).
REI Outlet: up to 30% off @ REI
REI is knocking up to 30% off Outlet items. Spend $100+ and you'll get 20% off. Spend Spend $150+ and you'll get 25% off. Or spend $250+ and you'll get 30% off you purchase.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.