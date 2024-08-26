Intel Gamer Days just went live — 5 deals I'd shop from $599

The last week of August is an epic time for deals. In addition to Labor Day sales, it also marks the start of Intel Gamer Days. The annual event offers massive discounts on some of the best gaming laptops we've reviewed.

For example, through September 15 Antonline is taking up to 50% off select Intel-powered gaming laptops, CPUs, and consoles with prices from $189. The sale includes brands like Lenovo, CyberPowerPC, Acer, and more. There are also console deals from the likes of Microsoft. Additionally, Antonline is holding a giveaway with prizes that range from an Xbox controller to a RTX 4080-equipped laptop. Below I've rounded up the 5 best Intel Gamer Day deals you can get right now.

Best Intel Gamer Days deals

Lenovo LOQ: was $799 now $599 @ Antonline

Not every gaming laptop costs a fortune. The capable Lenovo LOQ costs $799 and boasts a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD with 144Hz refresh rate, Core i5-12450HX CPU, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3050 graphics. Its simple design also makes it a solid productivity laptop.

Acer Nitro V 15: was $1,269 now $899 @ Antonline

Free Assassin's Creed! The Acer Nitro V 15 is a solid gaming laptop for the casual gamer. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz IPS LCD, Core i7-13620H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 4060 graphics. Plus, it comes with a free copy of Assassin's Creed: Shadows.

HP Victus: was $1,369 now $899 @ Antonline

If you're a gamer, but don't have a large budget — this deal is for you. This configuration packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 4060 graphics. It's design is a little bland compared to some of the picks in this roundup, but it's got power where it truly counts. Plus, you get a free copy of Assassins Creed: Shadows.

Lenovo Legion 5i: was $1,419 now $1,099 @ Antonline

Free Assassin's Creed! This well-specced, 16-inch gaming laptop squeezes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU into its eye-arousing chassis. Though it doesn't boast an OLED display, its IPS panel has a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 and covers 100% of the RGB color gamut. Thanks to that speedy 165Hz refresh rate, playing blistering first-person shooters like Doom Eternal should be a blast on this baby. Bonus: You get a free copy of Assassin's Creed: Shadows.