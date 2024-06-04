I'm a runner and here are my 5 favorite deals for Global Running Day

I've been running for over 20 years. I've completed 5Ks, 10Ks, half marathons, and even the New York City Marathon. Throughout the years I've gone through dozens of running shoes, earbuds, running shorts, and fitness trackers.

With Global Running Day happening on June 5, many of my favorite running devices are on sale right now. Below I've listed the top items I take on every run. From my favorite shorts to the best earbuds for working out, many of them are currently at all-time price lows, which makes them even easier to recommend.

Global Running Day deals

Alba Sport SPF50: was $10 now $8 @ Amazon

Rule number one when it comes to outdoor running: Always wear sunscreen. I personally like Alba Sport with SPF50. It's fragrance free, cruelty free, and keeps me protected on both my short and long runs.

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $39 @ Lululemon

Sizes and colors are limited, but the Lululemon Pace Breaker Shorts are my go-to shorts for running. They're lightweight, stretchy, and their streamlined fit provides plenty of breathing room for my glutes and thighs on leg day. I personally like the 7-inch, but they're also available in a 5-inch length.

Adidas Argentina Jersey: was $89 now $78 @ Amazon

I sweat like a maniac when I run, so I tend to gravitate toward football jerseys for my workouts. They're great at moisture-wicking and they're also very lightweight. Sadly, they're also expensive and rarely ever on sale. However, the Adidas Argentina Men's jersey is on sale right now for just $78. A solid deal if I've ever seen one!

Price check: $100 @ Adidas

Asics Gel Kayano 30: was $160 now $118 @ Amazon

I've run with Nike, New Balance, and Reebok, but no running shoe suits me quite like the Asics Gel Kayano 30. These running shoes are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. I've been using them for just shy of a year and love how they're lightweight, yet provide excellent cushioning and support. The women's shoe is also on sale for $105.

Price check: $119 @ Asics

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

I'm extremely picky when it comes to workout earbuds. I like buds that are sweat resistant, stay in place, offer excellent sound, and provide good battery life. The AirPods Pro 2 hit all those requirements for me. They also pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy | $229 @ B&H Photo