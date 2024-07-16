I'm a gamer and this $69 Backbone One Prime Day deal convinced me to buy one

Gaming on phones can be a tricky experience. However, with Amazon Prime Day in full swing there is a great deal on the Backbone One, the premier accessory designed to make gaming on phones much simpler.

Right now you can snag the Backbone One for just $69 at Amazon, which is $30 off for the USB-C and Lightning cable versions. This makes it cheaper than ever to pick up one of the best phone accessories that an avid gamer could hope for. Added to this, the 1st generation Lightning cable option has dropped 50%, making it a huge discount. This sale is so good I'm grabbing one myself.

Backbone One 2nd Gen USB -C PlayStation Edition: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Backbone One is the premier mobile gaming handheld, with an easy connection to any phone model with a USB port and seamless connectivity with games on iPhone or Android. The Backbone one will be able to play games from the App Store, Xbox Remote Play, PS Remote Play and Steam link. The PlayStation version also offers easy app navigation via a button press.

Also available in black for the same cost

Backbone One 2nd Gen Lightning: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Backbone One Lightning version offers the best connection to earlier model iPhones and a seamless player experience. The device supports the PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Steam Link mobile apps.

Also available as PlayStation edition

Backbone One 1st Gen Lightning: Was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The first generation Backbone One offers low latency connection to any controller-supported apps or Xbox, PlayStation and Steam connections. This model is compatible with all iPhones using a Lighting connection and is a viable option over the 2nd generation is looking to save some cash.

The biggest benefit to the Backbone One is how easy it is to connect and use. All a player will need to do is attach the phone to either the USB-C or Lightning port and they are good to go. You won't have to download any apps or have anything running in the background run the controller, it really is as simple as connect and go.

Having recently played several games on my own phone, I found the overall experience hampered by using the touchscreen. The issue led to fingerprints, smudges and other general clutter covering the events on the screen. However, the Backbone One removes all that and makes it feel like you're playing a handheld like the Nintendo Switch.

Added to this is a seamless connection with the PlayStation, Xbox and Steam game streaming services, making it easier to play your favorite games on the go. While we may never see an Xbox handheld, this is the next best thing. PlayStation fans can even pick up the special edition controller which features PS5 aesthetics and easy navigation to the PlayStation app through a simple button press.

The Backbone One also comes with a one-month trial for Backbone+, which lets the Backbone app organize your gaming content library and streaming services into one place with a gamepad-friendly UI. However, you will have to pay either monthly or yearly afterward.

Backbone has had stock issues in the past, so I'd grab a hold of one of these controllers while you can!