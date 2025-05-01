Home Depot Decor Days sale is live from $19 — 25 deals I’d shop on patio furniture and more
Shop stylish deals courtesy of The Home Depot
Home Depot is famous for being a one-stop home improvement shop — but what might surprise you is that it's also a home decor and furniture destination. In fact, today kicks off the first day of Home Depot’s Decor Days, a five-day, online-only savings event.
From now through May 5, you can save up to 50% off home and decor essentials at Home Depot. We're talking furniture, lighting, rugs, decorative storage and more. And if you're looking to spruce up your outdoor space, there's no shortage of savings. Right now, you can shop patio furniture deals from $110.
Ready to upgrade your home with the stylish looks you want for less? We recommend shopping Home Depot's Decor Days. Keep scrolling to check out my 25 favorite picks from the retailer's biggest spring style event. For even more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Home Depot Decor Days sale
- Furniture sale: up to 35% off
- Home decor sale: up to 50% off
- Kitchenware sale: up to 30% off
- Rug sale: up to 30% off
- Mattress sale: up to 35% off
- Hampton Bay Indoor/Outdoor Edison Bulb String Lights: was $34 now $19
- StyleWell Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in White Pot: was $99 now $59
- Home Decorators Collection Metal Accent Table: was $129 now $89
- Hampton Bay Crossridge Gas Fire Pit Table: was $219 now $179
- Jayden Creation Yeran Velvet Loveseat: was $554 now $397
- Joyside Wicker Outdoor Rocking Chair Patio Set: was $435 now $407
- Nuu Garden 7-Pieces Outdoor Patio Dining Table and Chairs: was $729 now $440
Editor's Choice
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.
Home decor sale: up to 50% off @ Home Depot
Make a stylish statement with up to 50% off vases, storage baskets, mirrors and much more at Home Depot. The savings won't last forever, so be sure to shop this incredible sale ASAP.
Kitchenware sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot
Add to your cookware collection with amazing deals from Home Depot. Whether you're looking to upgrade your pots and pans or you need some new utensils, Home Depot has everything you need with massive savings up to 30%.
Rug sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot
In the market for a new area rug? Look no further than The Home Depot. The retailer has stylish and functional rug options in all shapes and sizes. With deals starting at just $20, you'll want to grab one for every room.
Mattress sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.
Furniture & Decor Deals
This whitewashed wood framed mirror will be a lovely accent for your wall thanks to its modern, octagonal frame. It's also up to 78% off right now, which is an unbelievable deal.
Bring the outdoors in with this potted faux fiddle leaf fig tree (try saying that 5 times fast). It features lush, realistic leaves made of high quality materials and it includes a white plastic pot so you can repot it in a decorative basket. Add it to cozy corners of your home for a chic touch.
This modern accent table is perfect for placing next to your couch. Dress it up with a lamp or flower arrangement, or use it as a cocktail table. Made of gleaming metal, the petite round table is a standout anywhere it's placed.
Bring some natural charm into your home with this area rug in lovely blue and gray shades. It's made of 100% polyester, is extremely durable and machine washable.
Add a touch of coastal style to your home with this set of backless stools that are great for your kitchen island. They are designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing kitchen furniture and decor.
This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.
Everyone needs a faux leather sofa in their home — and this casual couch features Chestnut Brown faux leather and is now a whopping $700 off. The sofa seamlessly blends style and comfort and offers a sophisticated touch that complements any interior.
This cute, unique couch will add some flair to your living room. Measuring 50 inches, it has a scalloped back and a heart-shaped seat. Plus, it's super soft to the touch thanks to its velvet fabric.
Outdoor Deals
Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 24 feet long and include 12 bulbs. You can link up to 240 ft. for a total of 10 strings using one electrical outlet. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.
The weather outside may be frightful, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top. It's perfect for upcoming fall weather.
This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
This fire pit table will bring back the heat. With a 42-inch width and zinc-plated fire bowl and steel base construction for longevity, it's ideal for springtime hosting.
Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to a discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.
Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.
Nab this bar to make the most out of your patio. This 5 piece set comes with a bar and four stools, made of a combination of durable acacia wood and hand woven rattan. They can also fold up to be stored when not in use.
This lovely outdoor dining set includes a table and six dining chairs that come with stain proof and fade resistant fabric cushions. They are sure to add a pop of color to any deck, patio or outdoor set up.
This super comfortable seating set is on sale for $359 at Home Depot. It comes with a loveseat, two armchairs and a glass-topped coffee table, soft water-resistant cushions and rust-resistant frames. You have your pick of five different cushion colors.
Transform your dining space with this luxurious set that is both comfortable and stylish, expressing your style while also functioning for patio hangouts and backyard barbecues. The textilene chairs and matching dining table are guaranteed to withstand all weather elements and offer superb comfort and durability.
This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.
Score $129 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of 6 different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.