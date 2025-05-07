IKEA just dropped a new outdoor bench with a useful hidden feature — and it's only $109
IKEA’s stunning new bench is so neat
Now that the weather is getting warmer, it’s the perfect time to spruce up your outdoor space or patio.
And if you like entertaining or alfresco dining, IKEA has just dropped a stunning outdoor bench — with one hidden extra that may solve all your storage problems.
IKEA’s NÄMMARÖ storage box measures just 45cm tall by 33cm wide, and has a wooden slat design and lid that looks stunning. Made from light brown acacia wood, these have been treated and stained to protect against the sun, rain, or even stains.
What’s more impressive is that it doubles up as extra storage, making it perfect to hide excess outdoor pillows, throws, candles or other accessories.
Plus, you can use it indoors in places like utility rooms, bedrooms or playrooms.
Why I'll be buying this bench
There’s much to love about IKEA's NÄMMARÖ storage bench. Its solid, acacia wood design is warm, neutral and can add a stunning feature to any space. It looks more expensive than it is.
You can use it as a bench or a side table when hosting your summer parties.
What’s more, it’s so versatile, doubling up as extra storage to store outdoor accessories and hide indoor clutter.
The IKEA NÄMMARÖ storage bench is the perfect size for patio spaces or compact rooms — taking up minimal space.
And at just $109, that’s a great value for money, especially for a 2-in-1 bench.
So if you’re planning on hosting outdoors, or simply want to keep your home more organized, I’d definitely be picking one up this summer.
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
