New styles in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section — here's 15 items I'd get now from $9

Lululemon is back with a bunch of great items in its 'We Made Too Much' section from $9. Whether you're looking for activewear, accessories or comfy casual wear, I've got you covered with my top picks.

Right now the Align High Rise Crop 23" Leggings are available from $49 at Lululemon. Sizing is limited at this price, so act fast to get the ones you want. Plus, the Perfectly Oversized Fleece Crew is on sale from $89 at Lululemon. This is ideal to keep warm and complete any outfit.

Some items in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section are marked as final sale, which means you can't return them. However, you can exchange in-store for credit if you're a Lululemon member. My favorites are listed below. For more, check out the deals I'd get in Ikea's fall sale.

Editor's Choice

Lululemon Cotton Terry Sweatband: was $14 now from $9 @ Lululemon

This super-soft and stretchy sweatband is perfect for keeping moisture out of your eyes while pounding the pavement, hitting the tennis court or pumping iron. It's also machine washable and dries quickly. Plus, unlike other sweatbands, users love the fact this one doesn't fit too tightly.

Lululemon No Limits Stretching Strap: was $18 now from $14 @ Lululemon

Work out in style with this Lululemon stretching strap. It's a great Yoga companion as it gives you some extra support in difficult poses.

Lululemon UnderEase Super-High-Rise Shortie Underwear: was $28 now from $19 @ Lululemon

This underwear provides great coverage and support, with a flattering fit. It's made of breathable fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast. Plus, it feels super soft against your skin.

Lululemon Cap-Sleeve Henley T-Shirt: was $58 now from $29 @ Lululemon

Score this simple but beautiful Lululemon T-Shirt on sale from $29. Its breathable Pima Cotton fabric offers four-way stretch and features a tight fit that contours your body.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now from $49 @ Lululemon

You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings for just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

Lululemon Align Tank Top: was $68 now $49 @ Lululemon

This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. The soft and sweat-wicking top is also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.

Scuba Mid-Rise Oversized Short: was $78 now from $59 @ Lululemon

Nothing could be more comfortable than these Lululemon Scuba Oversized Shorts. They're made of breathable, soft fabric and feature a roomy fit. You have the option of wearing the drawcord on the inside or the outside by rolling the waistband down. Even their Grey Eucalyptus colorway is relaxing.

Lululemon Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt: was $88 now from $59 @ Lululemon

Nab this Lululemon tennis skirt and you'll look fabulous on or off the court. This skirt wicks sweat, dries fast and is made of breathable fabric. Plus, it has pockets to store your stuff and doesn't ride up thanks to its grippy silicone hem.

Lululemon Softstreme High-Rise Midi Skirt: was $98 now from $69 @ Lululemon

A super simple and stylish skirt from Lululemon. Suited for casual wear, it's incredibly soft and falls just below the knee. It also has a back seam to give you room to move.

Lululemon Swift Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant: was $128 now from $89 @ Lululemon

These Lululemon pants come in a beautiful Gossamer Floral Vita Pink Multi print. Even better, they can now be yours from just $89. Their loose fit and lightweight material makes them great for hot weather, so get them now and make the most of the warm days at the beginning of fall.

Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Fleece Crew: was $118 now from $89 @ Lululemon

Fall is perfect sweater weather, and this Lululemon fleece crew is now available for a great price. It's breathable, has a roomy fit and comes in either Sakura Pink or Espresso colorways.

Lululemon Cityverse Sneaker: was $138 now from $89 @ Lululemon

Score the Lululemon Cityverse Sneakers from $89. Designed with the female foot in mind, these sneakers have layered cushioning to support your foot. Reviewers love how comfortable these sneakers are, although note that Lululemon recommends sizing up if you have wide feet.

Lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoes: was $158 now from $99 @ Lululemon

These shoes are designed with runners in mind, with a mesh upper to keep your feet cool, cushioned midsole, and a 10mm heel-to-toe drop. They weigh 307g and the outsole design "mirrors a woman's natural footstrike for a smooth ride." Our Fitness Editor James Frew put these shoes to the test and found they were soft, supportive and versatile.

Lululemon Align Cami Strap Dress: was $148 now $99 @ Lululemon

This adorable dress is perfect for everything from yoga class to outdoor adventures. It's buttery soft, breathable and features a built-in shelf bra for added support and coverage.