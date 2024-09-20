Massive Best Buy weekend sale live — here's 21 deals I'd get on OLED TVs, laptops and more
The best deals on products from Apple, LG and more at Best Buy
The weekend is here, and with it comes a bunch of awesome discounts at Best Buy. If you're ready to upgrade your TV, laptop, headphones or anything else, now's the time to score a great deal.
Best Buy's new iPhone deals are here. Right now you can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with trade-in and activation at Best Buy. And if you want a massive display to watch your favorite shows, you can get up to $2,000 off select 85-inch TVs in Best Buy's TV sale.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals this weekend. Plus, check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide, and the deals I'd get in Ikea's fall sale.
Editor's Choice
Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy
The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price ever for this 4-pack.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): was $139 now $99 @ Best Buy
The current Fire HD 10 Tablet features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. You also get 5MP front/rear cameras and USB-C connectivity. This is the lowest price ever for the 64GB model.
Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy
Need an E-Scooter that can go the distance? This Segway model has an excellent range of up to 43 miles. Our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review also praised its powerful motor and built-in turn signals. It even supports Apple Find My, if you ever forget where you’ve parked it. Just note that this E-Scooter is rather heavy, weighing 53.5 pounds.
Phones
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)
Pixel 8: was $699 now $399 @ Best Buy
The Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money and likely the best Android phone for most people. (To get this price, choose the option that says "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier").
Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Buy your Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy and activate it on a carrier during checkout to save big. (Make sure to click the option thats says "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier.") It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (over 16 hours), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $78 @ Walmart
LG 55" 85 Series 4K QNED TV: was $1,099 now $699 @ Best Buy
This QNED TV combines LG's quantum dot and Mini-LED technologies in one display. You'll experience richer color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers also take note: It has a 120Hz display and two HDMI 2.1 ports.
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon has the TV for $3 less.
Price check: $1,096 @ Amazon
Samsung 75" Q60D QLED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Football season is upon us and if you're looking for a big-screen TV — this is a solid bet. Samsung's QLED TV features HDR10+ support, built-in Alexa voice assistant, three HDMI ports and Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant compatibility.
Laptops
Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy
The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a premium Chromebook with a strong-feeling build, comfortable keyboard and top-firing speakers. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy
This Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $150 off at Best Buy. It sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This 2-in-1 can switch to tablet mode, and it offers long battery life and good performance.
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Laptop: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
You can now get the Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $400 off at Best Buy. This notebook packs a 15.6-inch OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, giving it the specs for some entry-level gaming. Make sure to grab this deal before it's gone.
Headphones
Jlab Jbuds Mini: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy
We were seriously impressed with these tiny but mighty earbuds in our Jlab Jbuds Mini review. They're incredibly compact but deliver excellent sound and up to 20 hours of battery life. They even made our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds.
JBL Live 770NC: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy
The JBL Live 770NC are an affordable pair of wireless headphones with impressive active noise cancelling capabilities. Our JBL Live 770NC hands-on review found that they had a bunch of other great features, like 50-hour battery life and Spatial Sound. After this discount, they're a bargain not to be missed.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
Jabra Elite 10: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy
Equipped with Dolby Atmos, spatial audio support with head tracking, seamless Bluetooth multipoint with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, the Jabra Elite 10 deliver some of the best sound we’ve heard from a pair of wireless earbuds as well as powerful ANC. They’re also IP57 rated for dust and water resistance and last for up to 36 hours of battery life.
Price check: $229 @ Amazon
Gaming
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Grand Theft Auto 5: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy
This open-world game is set in Blaine County; Rockstar's take on a fictional California. Over the course of its campaign, you take on the role of three low level criminals who end up becoming unlikely allies during increasingly elaborate heists. Away from its single-player action, the GTA Online side mode has become wildly popular over the years.
Other retailers: $24 @ Walmart
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: was $2,499 now $1,599 @ Best Buy
$900 OFF! The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is an enormous 57-inch monitor that's perfect for gaming and productivity. It boasts a fast 240Hz refresh rate, low 1ms response time and a sharp 7,680 x 2,160 resolution. If you have the space for it, this is one of the best monitors you can buy.
Appliances
Appliance sale: deals from $159 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $159. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Air Fryer: was $109 now $60 @ Best Buy
The Bella Pro Air Fryer comes with a 6-quart capacity, which is ideal for a small family. In addition, it has seven built-in cooking options that include air frying, baking roasting, broiling and more. Its digital display makes it easy to use and there's an interior light that lets you check in on your meal without losing heat.
iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy
This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to compliment your robot vacuum. As the best robot mop we’ve tested, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. It’s mapping is accurate and you can request specific rooms to be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review we said this is the "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."
