I just bought the perfect $35 travel gadget in the Amazon Black Friday sale — and it's 40% off right now

I’ve been carrying multiple chargers in my backpack for years when I travel. But finally, a few weeks back, I decided no more. So, when the Black Friday sales began earlier this week, at the top of my wishlist was a wall charger with multiple outlets and I’ve just found the perfect pick from Anker.

Right now, the Anker Prime 67W Charger is on sale for $35 at Amazon . That’s 40% off its full list price. But if you want to grab this limited-time Black Friday deal you’ll need to be quick. More than 60% of the available stock has been claimed at the time of writing.

Over in the U.K., there’s a similar deal with the Anker 735 Charger (Nano II) on sale for £24 , that's a 30% saving compared to its regular price of £34.

This Anker charger is a nifty little travel gadget that allows you to charge up to three devices. It comes equipped with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. While using a single USB-C port, the Anker Prime can charge up to 67W (up to 22.5W with USB-A). However, as you would expect the wattage will drop if you charge multiple items.

The Anker Prime is also well suited for travel due to its small size. The Amazon listing page notes that it’s "51% smaller than the original MacBook charger" and the two connector prongs can be folded up for even more convenient storage. This feature also protects the longevity of the charger as it’ll ensure the prongs don’t break off when stuffed into a backpack.

For $35 the Anker Prime wall charger makes for a fantastic stocking stuffer for your tech-obsessed loved ones (or for yourself), and it’s not the only worthwhile Black Friday deal you can score right now. Head to our daily- updated Black Friday 2024 hub for all the latest and greatest discounts.