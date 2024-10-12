Hurry! Walmart Holiday Deals slashes prices on PS5 and Nintendo Switch — 7 deals I'd shop now
It's not too late to save big on gifts for the gamer in your life
Prime Day may have come and gone, but Walmart's holiday deals are still going strong. If you've got a gamer or too on your holiday shopping list, Walmart has some huge discounts on the latest game consoles and titles.
Right now you can snag the PlayStation 5 Slim for $449 at Walmart — a savings of $50 on Sony's latest and greatest game console with a slimmer profile and beefed up 1TB storage. Or if you're more of a Nintendo fan, Walmart has the Nintendo Switch OLED discounted to $307, a rare markdown for Nintendo's hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. And you'll find plenty of sales on games too, like $10 off Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and God of War Ragnarök for just $39 at Walmart.
Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $307 @ Walmart
The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. It's rarely on sale, but right now it's discounted towithin $10 of its lowest price ever.
PlayStation 5 Slim: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart
The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games, and the smaller PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor with a larger 1TB SSD.
PS5 Slim Digital Edition NBA 2K25 Bundle: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart
This PS5 bundle includes a digital copy of NBA 2K25 along with the PS5 Slim Digital Edition and a PS5 DualSense controller. Note: This model is the Digital Edition so it lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive.
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $43 @ Walmart
Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch): was $59 now $49 @ Walmart
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.
EA Sports College Football 25 (PS5): was $69 now $42 @ Walmart
After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated. However, if you're more of a pro ball fan, Madden NFL 25 is also on sale for $42 as part of Walmart's Holiday Deals.
God of War Ragnarök (PS5): was $69 now $39 @ Walmart
The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.
