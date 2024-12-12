Hurry! These last-minute Brooks deals are great gifts for new and veteran runners

Deals
By
published

Run, don't walk toward these discounts

Brooks sports bra, tank top, shorts, and sneaker
(Image credit: Brooks)
Jump to:

December is a great time to revamp your running gear. Yes, the weather is colder than ever, but with the holidays around the corner, prices have never been cheaper.

For example, right now Brooks is taking up to 40% off running shoes/apparel for men and women. That's one of the best Brooks sales we've seen. From running shorts to top-rated running sneakers, here are the Brooks deals I recommend right now.

Quick Links

Best Walmart Robot Vacuum deals

Brooks Distance Tank 3.0 (Women)
Brooks Distance Tank 3.0 (Women): was $34 now $22 at Brooks Running

This comfortable shirt is selling out fast, but comes in multiple color options with varying slogans — 'Be The Mountain Goat' might be my favorite, but they're all super soft and quick-drying.

View Deal
Brooks Distance Short Sleeve 3.0 (Men)
Brooks Distance Short Sleeve 3.0 (Men): was $38 now $28 at Brooks Running

Need some new everyday running shirts? These comfortable shirts come in a variety of designs and they dry quickly, which makes them ideal for running.

View Deal
Brooks Plunge 2.0 Sports Bra
Brooks Plunge 2.0 Sports Bra: was $45 now $29 at Brooks Running

Offering medium support and breathability, this compressive sports bra has mesh inserts and a strappy back that makes it ideal for any workout from running to strength training.

View Deal
Brooks Convertible Sports Bra
Brooks Convertible Sports Bra: was $60 now $39 at Brooks Running

This sports bra offers support and comfort in equal measure, as well as switchable back styles between a crossback or a scoopback.

View Deal
Brooks Sherpa 5" Shorts (Men)
Brooks Sherpa 5" Shorts (Men): was $64 now $48 at Brooks Running

These comfortable shorts have a fit that stops them from riding up, with a brief liner to avoid uncomfortable bunching and a subtle back pocket for your phone and other accessories.

View Deal
Brooks Sherpa 7" Shorts (Men)
Brooks Sherpa 7" Shorts (Men): was $72 now $54 at Brooks Running

These shorts will stay put whether you're running or working out. We also like them because they have plenty of storage space.

View Deal
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 (Men)
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 (Men): was $140 now $99 at Brooks Running

These comfortable running shoes offer a smooth ride whether you're jogging or sprinting, and medium cushioning and support across the board.

View Deal
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 (Women)
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 (Women): was $140 now $99 at Brooks Running

As above, the women's version of the GTS 23 offers a comfortable run for the road in a variety of colorway options.

View Deal
Brooks Hyperion Elite 3 (Unisex)
Brooks Hyperion Elite 3 (Unisex): was $250 now $129 at Brooks Running

They're selling fast, and for good reason — a 48% discount. Aside from that, they're ideal for just about any run, built for racing, and has a carbon plate to help propel you forward.

View Deal
Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes

A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.