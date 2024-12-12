Hurry! These last-minute Brooks deals are great gifts for new and veteran runners
Run, don't walk toward these discounts
December is a great time to revamp your running gear. Yes, the weather is colder than ever, but with the holidays around the corner, prices have never been cheaper.
For example, right now Brooks is taking up to 40% off running shoes/apparel for men and women. That's one of the best Brooks sales we've seen. From running shorts to top-rated running sneakers, here are the Brooks deals I recommend right now.
This comfortable shirt is selling out fast, but comes in multiple color options with varying slogans — 'Be The Mountain Goat' might be my favorite, but they're all super soft and quick-drying.
Need some new everyday running shirts? These comfortable shirts come in a variety of designs and they dry quickly, which makes them ideal for running.
Offering medium support and breathability, this compressive sports bra has mesh inserts and a strappy back that makes it ideal for any workout from running to strength training.
This sports bra offers support and comfort in equal measure, as well as switchable back styles between a crossback or a scoopback.
These comfortable shorts have a fit that stops them from riding up, with a brief liner to avoid uncomfortable bunching and a subtle back pocket for your phone and other accessories.
These shorts will stay put whether you're running or working out. We also like them because they have plenty of storage space.
These comfortable running shoes offer a smooth ride whether you're jogging or sprinting, and medium cushioning and support across the board.
As above, the women's version of the GTS 23 offers a comfortable run for the road in a variety of colorway options.
They're selling fast, and for good reason — a 48% discount. Aside from that, they're ideal for just about any run, built for racing, and has a carbon plate to help propel you forward.
