Hurry! The Dyson Airwrap has plummeted to just AU$499 for Prime Day

If you know anything about hair styling, it's likely that you know about the infamous Dyson Airwrap. If you've been holding off on investing in flawless and effortless hair because of the cult tool's hefty price tag, I have some great news for you.

Right now, the Dyson Airwrap Origin has been sliced by a whopping AU$250, bringing it down to just AU$499 for Prime Day. To sweeten this deal even more, this price has dropped AU$50 since the start of the Big Deal Days sale, which only started 36 hours ago! What a win.

Prime Day Exclusive Dyson Airwrap Origin (Nickel/Copper): was $849 now $499 at Amazon AU Save AU$250

The Dyson Airwrap is pretty well known in the hair and beauty space, as it does literally everything you'd expect from a multi-styler. It curls, it smoothes, it shapes and it dries — all without the risk of major heat damage to your hair. Now the price of this multi-styler has come down even further, dropping to a new low of AU$499 for Prime Day!

While I haven't gotten my hands on the Airwrap just yet (we can all dream, right?), I've only heard incredible things about it. In our Dyson Airwrap review, we gave it an exceptional 4 out of 5 stars, missing out on that final gong for its insanely expensive retail price. But now, knocking a modest chunk of change off it, this styler has gotten a touch more affordable.

The Dyson Airwrap has been marketed towards all hair types, making it easy to style and dry your tresses in no time. Having tested the Dyson Supersonic Nural in recent months, I can attest to the powerful Dyson-engineered motor that delivers impressive airflow settings, including a cool shot to set your style. Plus, the Airwrap comes with a rotating switch, so you can change the barrel to curl in either direction.

It's also worth mentioning that this model — the Dyson Airwrap Origin — isn't to be confused with the Complete Styler set, which comes with six attachments. The Origin does come with the basics, those being the Coanda smoothing dryer attachment, one of the barrel attachments and the volumising round brush head. If you do find yourself requiring another barrel or attachment, you can purchase them directly through the Dyson website.

While the price tag is not something worth paying at full price, the technology is worth admiring and taking full advantage of. So if you want to give your hair a break from cheap stylers or straighteners, now's the perfect time to invest in the Dyson Airwrap.