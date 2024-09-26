Hurry! New Apple Watch 10 just hit its lowest price yet ahead of Prime Day

Big news: The smartest, thinnest and brightest Apple Watch yet is currently on sale ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. Right now, you can get $30 off the Apple Watch Series 10 (in both the 42mm and 46mm sizes), the lowest price we've seen since the smartwatch's debut just a few weeks ago.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the best smartwatch yet thanks to its lightweight design, advanced sleep apnea detection, faster charging and so much more. If you're eager to get your hands on Apple's latest wearable, we recommend snagging it ASAP as we can't guarantee these Apple Watch deals will last much longer.

Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $369 @ Amazon

The newest Apple Watch boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime. The 42mm size is on sale today for $369 at Amazon.

Apple Watch 10 (46mm/GPS): was $429 now $399 @ Amazon

You can get all the great features of the Apple Watch 10 in a larger size. Snag the 46mm version on sale today at Amazon for just $399. Although this is the largest version of the Apple Watch, it's still lightweight, and ultra comfortable around your wrist.

According to our Apple Watch 10 review, the smartwatch sports the line's largest display yet with 30% more screen real estate than the Series 9. It's also Apple's first wide-angle OLED display. The screen is 40% brighter than its predecessor, which is particularly noticeable when viewing it at an angle.

Furthermore, Apple claims it's the fastest-charging Apple Watch ever, boasting an 80% charge in just 30 minutes. It also includes 18 hours of battery life. When using always-on mode, the Series 10 screen updates every second rather than once a minute, making the device even more useful for timekeeping at a glance.

Although Prime Day is right around the corner, we can't be certain these Apple Watch deals at Amazon will last or get any lower. That's why now is the perfect time to score the Apple Watch 10 at its lowest markdown yet.