Hurry! Get 50% off Shipt membership right now

For a limited time, you can get a year of Shipt for $49 via coupon code "SHIPTGIFT". That's one of the biggest discounts we've seen from Shipt all year.

Shipt is one of the best grocery delivery services we've tested. Normally priced at $99/year, you can use coupon code "SHIPTGIFT" to pay just $49 for a full year of membership. A personal shopper picks up the items on your list from various local stores, including Kroger, Target, and CVS. In some areas, you can even get alcohol. After your 12 months are over, you can continue at the full price or cancel your membership.

Shipt pairs you with a personal shopper who picks up and delivers your groceries from various stores. Affiliated stores include Walgreens, Sephora, 7 Eleven, Target, Acme, CVS, and more. Deliveries are made the same day and you'll receive real-time updates every step of the way.

Note: Deliveries under $35 with a membership will incur a $7 fee. Likewise, orders with alcohol (where available) may incur a $7 alcohol fee. This coupon is valid through December 31, 2024.