Huge Yeti sale knocks 30% off cups and coolers — 13 holidays deals I recommend shopping now

The holidays are finally here — and it's no secret that Yeti's highly-praised coolers and water bottles make for some of the best gifts of the season. The good news? Amazon is knocking 30% off Yeti drinkware products ahead of the holidays.

If you're a fan of Yeti, you know that a sale like this doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on with deals starting at just $20. For instance, the popular Yeti Roadie Cooler 24 is now $50 off. You can also save $90 on the Yeti Hopper M Series Cooler Bag, which was named our best leakproof cooler.

Although many of these items won't arrive before Christmas, the deals are still way too good to pass up. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before the discounts disappear! Check out my 13 favorite deals from the epic Yeti sale on Amazon.

Best Yeti Deals

Yeti Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler: was $25 now $20 at Amazon Sip your wine in style (and security) with the Yeti wine tumbler made from durable stainless steel that will protect your beverage at all costs! It features a Yeti MagSlider Lid, which uses the power of magnets to keep your favorite drink on lock. Now, you can enjoy your wine or beverage of choice at home or in the great outdoors.

Yeti Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator: was $25 now $20 at Amazon The simple joy of cracking open an iced cold brewsky (or soda) is hard to beat. And this tall insulator has space for 12-oz sized can of your favorite beverage. Better yet, it's double-walled and vacuum-sealed for maximum chilling power. Go ahead and make your friends jealous at the next tailgate.

Yeti Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup: was $35 now $24 at Amazon Straw slurpers will love the Yeti Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup. You can sip away at your favorite drinks and trust that the straw will stay in place with the built-in stopper. Plus, it's designed to fit in a standard cup-holder —perfect for your next road trip.

Yeti Rambler Tumbler 25 oz: was $38 now $30 at Amazon For someone who is always on the go, this Yeti tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.

Yeti Boomer 4: was $50 now $40 at Amazon We can't forget out furry friends! This sturdy dog bowl holds 4 cups of enjoyment from kibble and water to prime cuts of meat. It's puncture-resistant, rust-resistant and slip-resistant. The bowl is just as dependable as your best friend!

Yeti Rambler Bottle 46 oz: was $55 now $44 at Amazon If you want chilled beverages on the move, this is a great Yeti holiday deal. With its double-walled vacuum insulation, this keep water cold or coffee hot for much longer periods. Best of all, the Chug Cap enables fast sips while you're on the go.

Yeti Rambler Half Gallon Jug: was $100 now $75 at Amazon Looking to stay hydrated? This half gallon jug will make sure your drinks stay ice cold or piping hot longer. Made from insulated stainless steel, its magnetic cap locks into place to ensure no spillages. Plus, it has a sturdy handle for easy carry.

Yeti Camino 20 Carryall: was $130 now $104 at Amazon If you don’t want to haul around a large cooler on your travels, this all-purpose utility bag is ideal. It might be small but it’s sturdy enough to carry everyday items on your shoulder. Equipped with useful dividers and two interior zippered pockets, you can keep everything organized. Plus, it’s waterproof and puncture-resistant thanks to its durable material.

Yeti Beverage/Ice Bucket: was $150 now $105 at Amazon Spread some cheer at your next holiday party or happy hour by bringing this beverage bucket that can hold a 6 pack of beer or up to 3 wine bottles. The bucket also includes a lid so you can transport your beverages and ice without worrying about spills.

Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler: was $250 now $200 at Amazon If you want a heavy-duty cooler that is still light enough to carry around, this YETI Roadie is a great deal. Despite its compact size, it has a capacity to hold up to 18 cans and wine bottles. Designed for easy carry, its slimline build can fit behind the driver’s seat of a car, making it a great space-saver.

Yeti Hopper M Series Backpack: was $325 now $227 at Amazon If you or someone you're shopping for loves adventure almost as much as they love beer, this convenient and secure backpack cooler is the ultimate gift. The YETI Hopper can carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage while keeping your hands free — and most importantly, your drinks ice cold.