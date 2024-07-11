Huge Walmart sale has robot vacuums on sale from $59 — 7 deals I recommend
iRobot, Roborock and Shark models are discounted
We've already covered Walmart's excellent appliance deals, but the retailer is also running a special on robot vacuums this week.
Models from iRobot, Shark, Roborock and more are all included, meaning there's something to suit any budget. In fact, you can get an Ionvac for more than 50% off. Elsewhere the Shark Matrix 2-in-1 is $153 off, and the iRobot Roomba i1 is now under $170. Here are the best robot vacuum deals I've found at Walmart this week, so you can put your feet up.
Best Walmart robot vacuum deals
Ionvac SmartClean 2000: was $129 now $59 @ Walmart
This smart vacuum has app support and a remote control, and offers 2000 Pa of suction. It's smart enough to avoid objects and falls, too, and it's under $60.
Dirt Devil: was $169 now $99 @ Walmart
This Dirt Devil option uses LiDAR technology to map your home and create accurate cleaning zones and boundaries, and it has 4,000 Pa of suction. It moves seamlessly between hard floor and carpet, too.
iRobot Roomba i1: was $194 now $169 @ Walmart
Offering app control and Google Assistant support, this iRobot model can run on a schedule and offers cleaning suggestions for you. iRobot says it's always getting smarter, too, learning more about your home and where it needs to focus its cleaning.
Shark IQ: was $499 now $288 @ Walmart
The Shark IQ, as the name suggests, is a clever piece of kit. It'll clean your home for sixty days, emptying itself into its bagless base. It's ideal for pet-owners, and creates a home map as it goes so you can select specific areas for it to target.
Shark Matrix 2-in-1: was $449 now $296 @ Walmart
Offering a vacuum and mop in one footprint, the Shark Matrixc can scrub up to 100x per minute for tougher stains, and has 360-degree LiDAR vision to map your home. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, too.
Roborock S8: was $749 now $419 @ Walmart
With 6,000 Pa of suction, sonic mopping included, and "reactive 3D obstacle avoidance" to stop itself from getting caught up in anything it's not supposed to bump into, the Roborock S8 is a great all-rounder. Note: Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
Roborock Qrevo S: was $799 now $699 @ Walmart
This all-singing, all-dancing option can mop and vacuum, then take itself to the dock for drying and emptying, and even filters out pollen from your home. 7,000 Pa of suction is impressive, too.
