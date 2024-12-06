Huge Ugg sale at Amazon takes up to 30% off boots, slippers and more — 11 deals I'd buy right now

Uggs are officially in season. Most well known for their iconic sheepskin boot, Ugg shoes are perfect for the winter and make exceptionally good holiday gifts! If you want to grab a pair for yourself or a loved one, now’s your opportunity thanks to this Ugg sale at Amazon.

I’m tempted by the Ugg Women’s Classic Cardi Cabled Knit Boot on sale from $89 at Amazon. These have the look of a cute pair of socks thanks to their knitted outer. However, their sturdy soles and easy-to-use zipper makes them a solid companion now that we’re entering the chillier months of the year. However, if you’re after a more classic Ugg style, you can grab the Ugg Women's New Heights Cozy Clog on sale from $89 at Amazon.

Like most apparel brands on Amazon, prices on Uggs vary based on your choice of size and color. If you’re not picky about what color your Uggs come in, check out the different options in your size to find the best discounts. For more deals, see our Amazon promo codes guide, and check out the deals I’d buy from $19 in Skechers’ holiday sale.

Ugg Deals

Koolaburra by UGG Lezly Slipper (Women's): was $64 now from $44 @ Amazon

One of the most affordable Ugg styles I've found, these slippers have a suede upper with a wool and faux fur lining. These come in several eye-pleasing colors, but my favorite has to be the light Misty Rose.

Koolaburra by UGG Burree Slipper (Men's): was $74 now from $64 @ Amazon

These Uggs have a striped collar that draws the eye, complemented by a simple, stylish suede upper. You can pick them up in several colors, including black, brown or lime. If you want to be both comfortable and stylish, you can't beat these.

Koolaburra by Ugg Advay Slip-On (Women's): was $74 now from $64 @ Amazon

Slip these Uggs onto your feet and you'll be transported to a world of comfort! These have a faux fur lining, as well as a pull tab to put them on easily. Stay indoors or take on the world, these Ugg slip-ons can do it all.

Ugg South Bay Low Suede Sneaker (Men's): was $99 now from $65 @ Amazon

I love the subtle Ceramic colorway of these Ugg South Bay Low Suede Sneakers. They have a luxurious suede upper paired with comfortable, durable soles.

Ugg Tasman LTA Slipper (Men's): was $109 now from $74 @ Amazon

These Uggs remind me a little bit of a sleeping bag, but that's not a bad thing. Their textile upper means they're lightweight, and they provide squishy, comfortable support for your feet.

Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Boot (Women's): was $89 now from $79 @ Amazon

This discount brings the Koola Short Boots under $80. These come in a range of fun color options, including red, lime and gray. Their tall cuffs and fur lining makes them a cozy, versatile boot that goes well with almost any outfit.

Ugg Classic Cardi Cabled Knit Boot (Women's): was $139 now from $89 @ Amazon

Keep your feet cosy and comfortable with these Cardi Cabled Knit Boots! They have the look and feel of a knitted sweater to stay extra warm this winter.

Ugg New Heights Cozy Clog (Women's): was $139 now from $89 @ Amazon

Reach new heights of style with these Uggs New Heights Cozy Clogs. These take after the classic Uggs look, with a suede upper and luxurious wool lining. Add in a chunky platform sole and you're ready to take on the world.

Ugg Ashton Ankle (Women's): was $120 now from $95 @ Amazon

Sandals and suede rarely go hand in hand — but we're loving the combo when it comes to this strappy, platform sandal. Although the sandal looks quite chunky (in the best way possible), it claims to be (surprisingly) lightweight. Perfect for all-day or all-night wear, the sandal is equipped with a springy footbed and adjustable straps for comfort and support. It's complete with a microfiber lining.

Ugg Goldenstar Slide (Women's): was $130 now from $99 @ Amazon

The perfect sandal for transitioning into fall, we're loving this leather slide that guarantees comfort from the first wear. They're lightweight, supportive and feature an adjustable strap so you can find your perfect fit.