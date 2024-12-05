Amazon’s Skechers holiday sale just launched — here’s the deals I’d buy from $19

If you’re missing all the deals we saw in the last few weeks, check out this holiday sale at Amazon! The online mega retailer is continuing the deals train and there are a ton of opportunities to save, especially when it comes to Skechers.

Some of the most popular shoes around are the Skechers Summits Dazzling Haze on sale from $45 at Amazon. They made our list of the best Skechers as the best slip-ons we’ve tested. They’re super lightweight, stretchy and comfortable. Plus, their lace-free design means there’s no need to waste time tying them up. You can also snag the Skechers Ice Angel Slippers on sale from $34 at Amazon, because even the comfiest sneakers can’t beat the softness of slippers!

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check any different color options available in your size to find the best Skechers deals. Plus, check out the Cyber Monday deals you can still get.

Skechers Beverlee High Tea (Women's): was $44 now from $19 @ Amazon

Elevate your look with these pretty Skechers heels. They're as supportive as can be, with a Luxe Foam comfort footbed and stylish mesh straps. Reviewers on Amazon say they're easy to walk in and go well with a variety of outfits.

Skechers Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now from $22 @ Amazon

This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and are a bit more narrow overall than a typical slipper to hug your foot sans socks.

Skechers Go Recover Refresh Sandal (Men's): was $55 now from $22 @ Amazon

Give your feet some well deserved R&R with these Skechers Go Recover Refresh Sandals. Their contoured footbed provides arch fit support, and they can even be washed in the washing machine.

Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe (Women's): was $50 now from $28 @ Amazon

Step into style and comfort with the Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe, featuring a Memory Foam cushioned insole for unbeatable comfort. Made from 100% vegan materials and machine washable for easy care, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear.

Skechers Ice Angel Slipper (Women's): was $45 now from $34 @ Amazon

Even if the weather is chilly, your feet don't have to be. These Skechers slippers have a comfortable memory foam footbed and a soft, fuzzy lining. The outer is made of a stretchy knitted fabric. All in all, these slippers couldn't be any more cozy.

Skechers Expected X Larmen Shoes (Men’s): was $59 now from $42 @ Amazon

Stay comfortable and warm with the Skechers Expected X Larmen Shoes. These are flexible and have a comfortable memory foam insole. Plus, their traction outsoles will keep you steady in less-than-ideal walking conditions.

Skechers Parties Mate Oxford Shoe (Women’s): was $70 now from $44 @ Amazon

I love the smart, understated look of these Skechers Oxfords! The Chocolate Suede Leather colorway with its light gold hardware is calling out to me, but you can also snag them in Black Suede Leather. Unlike the cheap Oxfords I already own that rub the backs of my feet, these have a padded collar that should make them much more comfortable.

Skechers Go Walk Max (Men’s): was $65 now from $44 @ Amazon

The Go Walk Max slip-on sneakers are some of the best Skechers we’ve tested, especially for casual wear. These have a simple, clean look that means they go well with almost any outfit, plus they slip on easily and are comfortable enough to wear for hours. They feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.

Skechers Go Run Lite (Men's): was $75 now from $46 @ Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. Although, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.

Skechers Bootie Ankle Boot (Women’s): was $75 now from $49 @ Amazon

A super luxurious pair of Skechers boots has dropped as low as $49 in this sale. Their Air Cooled Goga Mat insole means they’re so comfortable, you could even use them as slippers! However, their fur lining and anti-slip sole makes them great under snowy or wet conditions outside too.

Skechers On-The-Go Joy Chukka Boot (Women’s): was $70 now from $51 @ Amazon

Keep your feet protected from the elements this winter with these Skechers On-The-Go Joy Chukka Boots. They’re water repellent to stop your feet getting wet, and have a super soft fur lining. They have 5GEN midsole cushioning on board too for an energetic feel underfoot.

Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now from $52 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.

Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0 (Women's): was $92 now from $53 @ Amazon

The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review, we said they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise.

Skechers Colsin Sr Slip-Ins Work Shoe (Men’s): was $79 now from $54 @ Amazon

Need a work shoe that’s comfortable and reliable? These Skechers are a bestseller on Amazon and are beloved by healthcare and hospitality workers. They slip on easily and support your feet with their Air-Cooled Memory Foam soles. Plus, their simple design blends in with professional wear.