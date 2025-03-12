Huge Stanley sale on Amazon from $18 — 11 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop now
Here are the best Stanley deals for spring
As the weather gets warmer, hydrating is a must! And if you need a little hydration motivation this spring, Stanley has tons of water bottles that will help you sip in style. In fact, some of our favorite Stanley cups and tumblers are now on sale at Amazon.
The rare sale includes discounts on nearly every size of the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler. Right now, you can get 25% off the 30 oz version in a lovely fuchsia color. If you're looking for something simpler to tote around, I recommend snagging the Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz) for just $19.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Stanley deals for spring. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes guide for more savings.
Quick Links
- shop all Stanley deals on Amazon
- Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz): was $30 now $19
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (14 oz): was $25 now $20
- Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle (24 oz): was $25 now $22
- Stanley The Tough-To-Tip Admiral's Mug (20 oz): was $31 now $24
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (30 oz): was $35 now $26
- Stanley Classic Legendary Useful Box: was $35 now $28
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler (30 oz): was $40 now $33
- Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle (1 qt): was $49 now $36
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle (36 oz): was $45 now $40
- Stanley Black Chroma Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (40 oz): was $55 now $41
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel (64 oz): was $60 now $45
Best Stanley Deals
Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.
A water bottle is essential for exercise to help you stay hydrated, especially during intense sessions or hot yoga, where you can sweat a lot more and lose fluid quicker. The Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle is an excellent option. Its easy, one-handed flip lid makes sipping effortless, while the leakproof design ensures no spills in your gym bag.
Like the name suggests, this Stanley's unique shape makes it sturdier and less likely to tip over! That's a lifesaver if you need to keep it on your dashboard. It's also vacuum insulated to keep your drinks hot for up to 4 hours, cold for up to 6 hours and iced for up to 24 hours.
The 30-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.
Stanley doesn't only make water bottles! This Classic Legendary Useful Box has a 1.25 Qt capacity and is perfect for storing sandwiches, snacks and everything in between. It's also durable and won't get squashed, plus it's dishwasher safe.
Taking the top spot in our guide to best water bottles, this large tumbler with a built-in straw is perfect for drinking water, smoothies, iced coffee and more. The straw simply snaps shut when you're done sipping and is leakproof when closed. It will keep your drinks chilled for 12 hours or iced for up to two days. The tumbler also features a ergonomic, rotating handle that allows you to quickly grab it and go.
The Classic Legendary Bottle in Black Chroma can features a stopper that twists open for a smooth pour. Meanwhile, the iconic lid doubles as an insulated 6-ounce cup. This 1-quart bottle keeps hot coffee or tea at the perfect temp for 24 hours, providing long-lasting warmth.
The Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle features AeroLight spun steel, which Stanley says makes it 33% lighter than other stainless steel bottles. That makes it awesome when you already have a lot to carry when you're out and about. It also has a flip straw for easy sipping.
Feeling extra thirsty? This Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Black Chroma holds 40 ounces of liquid and fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for two days.
This is the Stanley Quencher H2.0 you know and love, except it has a stainless steel finish. Oh, and it holds a whopping 64 oz of liquid. Plus, it keeps your cold beverages cold for 15 hours and your iced beverage iced for 60 hours.
