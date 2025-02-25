Huge REI sale knocks up to 50% off Patagonia, Smartwool and more — 35 deals I'd shop now
Stock up on epic outdoor apparel deals from $11
Whether you're heading out on one of your final winter adventures of the season or you're already planning some spring escapades, REI can be your one-stop shop when it comes to apparel and accessories. Especially right now since the retailer is hosting an epic sale.
REI is currently knocking up to 50% off everything from base layers and hiking essentials to parkas and snow pants. Some of our favorite brands — including The North Face, Patagonia and Arc'teryx — are seeing the deepest discounts.
With apparel and accessory deals starting at just $11, you won't have any trouble finding everything you need for your upcoming excursions. Keep scrolling to check out my 35 favorite items from REI's sale.
Quick Links
- shop all REI deals
- Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $11
- Dakine Summit Socks (Women's): was $29 now $14
- REI Merino Wool Hiking Crew Socks: was $21 now $16
- Smartwool Thermal Merino Reversible Cuffed Beanie: was $35 now $16
- Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27
- The North Face Easy Wind Coaches Jacket (Men's): was $119 now $76
- Columbia Minx Shorty IV Boots (Women's): was $110 now $79
- Patagonia Classic Retro-X Vest (Men's): was $159 now $95
- Arc'teryx Gamma Pants (Men's): was $200 now $160
- Helly Hansen Bellissimo Insulated Jacket (Women's): was $450 now $299
- Arc'teryx Cerium Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $400 now $320
Accessory Deals
Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.
Whether you're wearing hiking boots or ski boots, these socks are made from a light, breathable and wicking wool blend that will keep you warm. The socks feature compression zones in the insteps, ankles and upper cuffs for a lasting fit and all day comfort.
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
With naturally breathable fabric that's both sweat-wicking and quick-drying, these crew socks are an idea pick for hikers. That said, with soft Merino wool fabric, it's a great pair of socks for simply lounging around on your couch.
Ensure your head and ears are warm this winter by rocking this thermal beanie from Smartwool. The hat features a roll cuff for added warmth and it insulates and moves moisture, keeping you extra comfortable.
Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.
Keep warm with this beanie that's crafted from soft, warm, 100% recycled polyester — making it the perfect hat for winter weather activities. The one size fits all hat also features the embroidered Arc'teryx word logo on the band.
Outdoor enthusiasts should absolutely invest in a high-quality smartwatch, and Garmin is one of the best brands you can buy from right now. Save $250 and keep track of your running strength and endurance, sleep activity, heart rate variability and so much more with the premium Epix Pro smartwatch.
Men's Apparel Deals
Looking for something easy to throw on in cooler weather? This 1/4 zip pullover is a wardrobe staple, whether you're walking the dog or taking a weekend hike with friends. We also love the stand-up collar to keep your neck cozy. The half zip comes in a variety of different colors and patterns, however only a few of them will get you the full discount.
Cotopaxi is a brand that combines high-tech outerwear with bold and colorful design elements that are often retro-inspired. Take the men's Teca Fleece Pullover in 'Campfire,' for example. It exemplifies the Salt Lake City-based brand's vibe perfectly. It's also super soft and comfy.
Not feeling the sleeves? Not to worry. This versatile vest offers warm fleece bonded to a windproof mesh back. It's sure to keep your core warm in cool and windy conditions.
If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.
These Arc'teryx pants are designed for hikers, climbers and backpackers, but really they're great for anybody who's on the move. They're stretchy, comfortable and offer wind protection too.
On sale in both the Daybreak and Lampyre shades, this vest is exceptionally lightweight and warm. It's the perfect mid-layer in cold conditions but it's also easy to stash in your pack if you get too warm.
Women's Apparel Deals
If you have plans to go skiing or hiking in the snow this winter, pick up these base layer bottoms at 30% off. Equipped with a unique fabric blend of polyester, merino wool and viscose from bamboo, these bottoms are able to wick away moisture and keep you warm. Shop these base layer bottoms for men at $54, too.
This shirt’s 3-fabric blend consists of viscose from bamboo, polyester and merino wool, and it’s designed to be both comfortable and functional. The fabric blend has anti-odor properties, and more importantly, it’ll help wick away moisture to keep you dry and warm. Shop this shirt for men at the same sale price.
If you're starting to plan out your summer adventures, this is a great discount on a warmer weather top. The merino wool keeps you cool and odor-free, and the crew neck fit is designed to look and feel good, while giving you enough space to still move around as you explore the outdoors.
Snow sports have nothing on these Helly Hansen Powderqueen snow pants. The pants feature articulated knees and back thigh ventilation zippers to help keep you comfortable on the mountain. We're also loving their purple hue that will make you stand out.
Although these are called rain pants, they're actually suitable for all types of weather, including snow. The waterproof, windproof and breathable pants are the perfect hiking companion whether you're in the meadows or the mountains.
Men's Jacket Deals
Zip up in this athletic fleece jacket that is now 50% off. The super versatile jacket can be worn whether you're hitting the trail or the town and comes in four different colors that are all on sale now.
This is more of a fashion jacket than something for long periods outdoors, but while the weather's cold, this smart outerwear offers protection from the wind (thanks to the WindWall fabric) and rain, and has snap-based fastenings on the front for easy and quick opening and closing.
If you don’t live in a super cold, snow-filled area, there’s no need for giant puffy coats. Instead, spring for something like this Free Country jacket, which features a brick fleece interior lining for warmth and 3-layer bonded fabric on the exterior that’s both wind- and water-resistant.
This Columbia insulated jacket is filled with 700-fill-power goose down insulation and has Omni-Heat and Omni-Shield technology, which is Columbia's way of saying it'll keep you warm and keep you dry, even in freezing and wet weather. It's available in most sizes in both blue and black, so you can take your pick.
This lightweight, breathable and packable jacket is a great layer to throw on for your next outdoor adventures thanks to its wind- and moisture-resistant outer face fabric. It features synthetic insulation in areas where moisture may build up and goose down in areas that need maximum warmth.
Women's Jacket Deals
Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is an impressive 40% off in three colorful styles. It's a great jacket to have on hand no matter what the season.
A cozy fleece is like the adult version of a security blanket. And few make them as comfortable and stylish as Patagonia. Double-sided for extra softness, the Patagonia Synchilla Jacket features two zippered hand warmer pockets, a zippered chest pocket and an elastic hem and cuffs to keep the cold out.
This hooded trench coat will quickly become a staple in your closet. Perfect to wear all year round, the coat features a durable water-repellant coating that will protect you from the elements. It's also made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled nylon, so it's a sustainable choice.
The women's Kyanite hoody jacket is light, breathable and soft — perfect for blocking the cold breeze on cooler hikes, or layering when the snow falls. It's a great piece to have in your wardrobe, especially with $40 in savings.
The women's Helly Hansen Bellisimo insulated jacket is a warm and water-repellent coat that looks sharp on the slopes. It has plenty of pockets to hold your belongings or keep your hands warm. It features an adjustable, helmet-compatible hood.
The Cerium Hoody is the perfect mid-layer if you live in seriously cold climates. It's lightweight and packable if you are heading out on a climb, but probably warm enough to wear on it's own when you're walking the dog. You can grab it today for $80 off.
Footwear Deals
These snow boots are available in every shade (black, blue, green, white) and almost every single size. The faux-fur lining is designed to keep your feet warm in deep snow and the OmniTech construction is designed to keep your feet dry, too. The biggest plus is that these boots actually look cool — I'd want it to snow, just for the chance to wear them.
The second-generation of these everyday trainers is currently $70 off at REI. In our Cloudmonster 2 review, we found them to be very comfortable and stable, and while they're not some of our favorite running shoes, they'll be a good fit for those who want a pair of shoes they can wear all day.
The Clifton is Hoka’s most popular shoe line, and one of the most popular from any brand, and I rate it as one of the best shoes for new runners in particular thanks to the comfortable foam in its midsole. It's a generation old at this point, but still a very capable shoe.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
