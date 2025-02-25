Huge REI sale knocks up to 50% off Patagonia, Smartwool and more — 35 deals I'd shop now

Whether you're heading out on one of your final winter adventures of the season or you're already planning some spring escapades, REI can be your one-stop shop when it comes to apparel and accessories. Especially right now since the retailer is hosting an epic sale.

REI is currently knocking up to 50% off everything from base layers and hiking essentials to parkas and snow pants. Some of our favorite brands — including The North Face, Patagonia and Arc'teryx — are seeing the deepest discounts.

With apparel and accessory deals starting at just $11, you won't have any trouble finding everything you need for your upcoming excursions. Keep scrolling to check out my 35 favorite items from REI's sale.

Accessory Deals

Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $11 at REI.com Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.

Dakine Summit Socks (Women's): was $29 now $14 at REI.com Whether you're wearing hiking boots or ski boots, these socks are made from a light, breathable and wicking wool blend that will keep you warm. The socks feature compression zones in the insteps, ankles and upper cuffs for a lasting fit and all day comfort.

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI.com Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27 at REI.com Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

Arc'teryx Word Toque: was $50 now $39 at REI.com Keep warm with this beanie that's crafted from soft, warm, 100% recycled polyester — making it the perfect hat for winter weather activities. The one size fits all hat also features the embroidered Arc'teryx word logo on the band.

Men's Apparel Deals

Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece (Men's): was $139 now $68 at REI.com Looking for something easy to throw on in cooler weather? This 1/4 zip pullover is a wardrobe staple, whether you're walking the dog or taking a weekend hike with friends. We also love the stand-up collar to keep your neck cozy. The half zip comes in a variety of different colors and patterns, however only a few of them will get you the full discount.

Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $100 now $69 at REI.com Cotopaxi is a brand that combines high-tech outerwear with bold and colorful design elements that are often retro-inspired. Take the men's Teca Fleece Pullover in 'Campfire,' for example. It exemplifies the Salt Lake City-based brand's vibe perfectly. It's also super soft and comfy.

Arc'teryx Incendo Pants (Men's): was $140 now $113 at REI.com If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest (Men's): was $300 now $224 at REI.com On sale in both the Daybreak and Lampyre shades, this vest is exceptionally lightweight and warm. It's the perfect mid-layer in cold conditions but it's also easy to stash in your pack if you get too warm.

Women's Apparel Deals

Arc'teryx Lana Merino Wool Tank Top (Women's): was $80 now $64 at REI.com If you're starting to plan out your summer adventures, this is a great discount on a warmer weather top. The merino wool keeps you cool and odor-free, and the crew neck fit is designed to look and feel good, while giving you enough space to still move around as you explore the outdoors.

Helly Hansen Powderqueen Snow Pants (Women's): was $300 now $199 at REI.com Snow sports have nothing on these Helly Hansen Powderqueen snow pants. The pants feature articulated knees and back thigh ventilation zippers to help keep you comfortable on the mountain. We're also loving their purple hue that will make you stand out.

Men's Jacket Deals

Free Country Commuter Soft-Shell Jacket (Men’s): was $120 now $83 at REI.com If you don’t live in a super cold, snow-filled area, there’s no need for giant puffy coats. Instead, spring for something like this Free Country jacket, which features a brick fleece interior lining for warmth and 3-layer bonded fabric on the exterior that’s both wind- and water-resistant.

Columbia Arctic Crest Hooded Down Jacket: was $280 now $139 at REI.com This Columbia insulated jacket is filled with 700-fill-power goose down insulation and has Omni-Heat and Omni-Shield technology, which is Columbia's way of saying it'll keep you warm and keep you dry, even in freezing and wet weather. It's available in most sizes in both blue and black, so you can take your pick.

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Jacket (Men's): was $380 now $266 at REI.com This lightweight, breathable and packable jacket is a great layer to throw on for your next outdoor adventures thanks to its wind- and moisture-resistant outer face fabric. It features synthetic insulation in areas where moisture may build up and goose down in areas that need maximum warmth.

Women's Jacket Deals

Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (Women's): was $149 now $103 at REI.com A cozy fleece is like the adult version of a security blanket. And few make them as comfortable and stylish as Patagonia. Double-sided for extra softness, the Patagonia Synchilla Jacket features two zippered hand warmer pockets, a zippered chest pocket and an elastic hem and cuffs to keep the cold out.

Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket (Women's): was $249 now $123 at REI.com This hooded trench coat will quickly become a staple in your closet. Perfect to wear all year round, the coat features a durable water-repellant coating that will protect you from the elements. It's also made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled nylon, so it's a sustainable choice.

Arc'teryx Kyanite Hoody (Women's): was $200 now $160 at REI.com The women's Kyanite hoody jacket is light, breathable and soft — perfect for blocking the cold breeze on cooler hikes, or layering when the snow falls. It's a great piece to have in your wardrobe, especially with $40 in savings.

Arc'teryx Cerium Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $400 now $320 at REI.com The Cerium Hoody is the perfect mid-layer if you live in seriously cold climates. It's lightweight and packable if you are heading out on a climb, but probably warm enough to wear on it's own when you're walking the dog. You can grab it today for $80 off.

Columbia Minx Shorty IV Boots: was $110 now $79 at REI.com These snow boots are available in every shade (black, blue, green, white) and almost every single size. The faux-fur lining is designed to keep your feet warm in deep snow and the OmniTech construction is designed to keep your feet dry, too. The biggest plus is that these boots actually look cool — I'd want it to snow, just for the chance to wear them.

On Cloudmonster 2: was $180 now $107 at REI.com The second-generation of these everyday trainers is currently $70 off at REI. In our Cloudmonster 2 review, we found them to be very comfortable and stable, and while they're not some of our favorite running shoes, they'll be a good fit for those who want a pair of shoes they can wear all day.