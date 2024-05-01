Huge Pixel sale at Verizon-owned Visible has Google phones from $359

We're less than two weeks away from the start of Google I/O 2024. While it's likely we'll see a glimpse of the new Pixel 8a at that event, if you can't wait till then Visible has some epic Pixel deals you can score right now.

Verizon-owned Visible is taking $240 off select Google Pixel phones via coupon code "GOOGLE". After discount, prices start as low as $359. The sale includes the Pixel 8 family, Pixel 7 family, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel Fold. These are among the best best Pixel 8 deals we've seen. Below I've rounded up the five best deals in Visible's sale.

Best Pixel deals

Pixel 8: was $699 now $459 @ Visible

Score the current-gen Pixel 8 for just $459 at Visible. The phone features a 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money and likely the best Android phone for most people. Use coupon "GOOGLE" to get this price.

Price check: $549 @ Amazon

Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $759 @ Visible

Visible is offering the Pixel 8 Pro for $759. The 6.7-inch phone features an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses on the back of the phone. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm. Use coupon "GOOGLE" to get this price.

Price check: $779 @ Amazon

Pixel 7: was $599 now $359 @ Visible

Visible has the Pixel 7 on sale for $359. In our Pixel 7 review, we called this phone an amazing value since it costs hundreds less than the leading Apple and Samsung devices available at the time, yet delivers pretty much everything you could want. This is the cheapest price we've seen for this phone. Use coupon "GOOGLE" to get this price.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $659 @ Visible

The Pixel 7 Pro features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. In our Pixel 7 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone Google's best phone ever. Use coupon "GOOGLE" to get this price.

Price check: $479 @ Amazon