Huge Pixel sale at Verizon-owned Visible has Google phones from $359
Save on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and more
We're less than two weeks away from the start of Google I/O 2024. While it's likely we'll see a glimpse of the new Pixel 8a at that event, if you can't wait till then Visible has some epic Pixel deals you can score right now.
Verizon-owned Visible is taking $240 off select Google Pixel phones via coupon code "GOOGLE". After discount, prices start as low as $359. The sale includes the Pixel 8 family, Pixel 7 family, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel Fold. These are among the best best Pixel 8 deals we've seen. Below I've rounded up the five best deals in Visible's sale.
Best Pixel deals
Pixel 8: was $699 now $459 @ Visible
Score the current-gen Pixel 8 for just $459 at Visible. The phone features a 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money and likely the best Android phone for most people. Use coupon "GOOGLE" to get this price.
Price check: $549 @ Amazon
Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $759 @ Visible
Visible is offering the Pixel 8 Pro for $759. The 6.7-inch phone features an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses on the back of the phone. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm. Use coupon "GOOGLE" to get this price.
Price check: $779 @ Amazon
Pixel 7: was $599 now $359 @ Visible
Visible has the Pixel 7 on sale for $359. In our Pixel 7 review, we called this phone an amazing value since it costs hundreds less than the leading Apple and Samsung devices available at the time, yet delivers pretty much everything you could want. This is the cheapest price we've seen for this phone. Use coupon "GOOGLE" to get this price.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $659 @ Visible
The Pixel 7 Pro features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. In our Pixel 7 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone Google's best phone ever. Use coupon "GOOGLE" to get this price.
Price check: $479 @ Amazon
Google Pixel Fold: was $1,799 now $1,559 @ Visible
The Pixel Fold is Google's first foldable phone. Normally priced at $1,799, new customers can get it for $1,559. In our Google Pixel Fold review we said it's comfy to use, features smart multitasking software, and it includes strong cameras. It features a 5.8-inch OLED (2092 x 1080) cover display w/ 120Hz refresh, 7.6-inch OLED (2208 x 1840) main display with 120Hz refresh, Tensor G2 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7), 10.8MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.8MP telephoto (5x optical zoom). There's also a 9.5MP (f/2.2) front camera and 8MP (f/2.0) inner camera. Use coupon "GOOGLE" to get this price.
Price check: $1,799 @ Amazon
