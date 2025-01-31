Huge Panasonic microwave sale at Best Buy — deals from $200
Hot microwave deals to grab at Best Buy
Whether you're warming up leftovers or doing a quick defrost, a good microwave is a kitchen essential. With so many options, features and prices, it can often be tricky to know whether you’re getting value for money.
Fortunately, Best Buy has Panasonic microwaves on sale from $200 right now. The discount includes some of the best microwaves we've seen. So if you're shopping for a new microwave, make sure to check out the retailer's latest sale. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the week's top Best Buy coupon codes.
Quick Links
- shop all Panasonic microwave deals at Best Buy
- Panasonic 1.6 Cu Ft: was $254 now $204
- Panasonic 2.2 Cu. Ft: was $379 now $343
- Panasonic 1.6 Cu. Ft: was $419 now $370
Best microwave deals
With a 1.6 cu ft capacity, this microwave can accommodate all your delicious dishes. In addition, it comes with auto cook presets to make it easy to heat up your favorite meals. It's $50 off right now.
This stainless steel microwave has a spacious 2.2 cu. ft. interior that offers more than enough space for large dishes. It's great for families and it also has a 16.5-inch turntable to ensure your meal heats up evenly.
This microwave uses ultra-efficient 3D waves for easier, more versatile food preparation. Unlike traditional microwaves that rely on pulse-on, pulse-off power at lower temperatures, Inverter Technology delivers a constant stream of cooking power at every temperature.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.