Huge Panasonic microwave sale at Best Buy — deals from $200

Deals
By
published

Hot microwave deals to grab at Best Buy

Panasonic microwave
(Image credit: Best Buy)
Jump to:

Whether you're warming up leftovers or doing a quick defrost, a good microwave is a kitchen essential. With so many options, features and prices, it can often be tricky to know whether you’re getting value for money.

Fortunately, Best Buy has Panasonic microwaves on sale from $200 right now. The discount includes some of the best microwaves we've seen. So if you're shopping for a new microwave, make sure to check out the retailer's latest sale. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the week's top Best Buy coupon codes.

Quick Links

Best microwave deals

Panasonic 1.6 Cu. Ft. Microwave
Panasonic 1.6 Cu. Ft. Microwave: was $254 now $204 at Best Buy

With a 1.6 cu ft capacity, this microwave can accommodate all your delicious dishes. In addition, it comes with auto cook presets to make it easy to heat up your favorite meals. It's $50 off right now.

View Deal
Panasonic 2.2 Cu. Ft. Microwave
Panasonic 2.2 Cu. Ft. Microwave: was $379 now $343 at Best Buy

This stainless steel microwave has a spacious 2.2 cu. ft. interior that offers more than enough space for large dishes. It's great for families and it also has a 16.5-inch turntable to ensure your meal heats up evenly.

View Deal
Panasonic 1.6 Cu. Ft. Microwave
Panasonic 1.6 Cu. Ft. Microwave: was $419 now $370 at Best Buy

This microwave uses ultra-efficient 3D waves for easier, more versatile food preparation. Unlike traditional microwaves that rely on pulse-on, pulse-off power at lower temperatures, Inverter Technology delivers a constant stream of cooking power at every temperature. 

View Deal
Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.