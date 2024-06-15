Huge New Balance weekend sale — 7 deals I recommend from $25

As a runner, I'm always on the lookout for deals on workout apparel. From sweat-wicking shirts to lightweight shorts, I cycle through running apparel very fast. Fortunately, there's a solid sale that just went live at New Balance.

This weekend, New Balance is taking up to 30% off select shoes and apparel. The sale includes running shoes, tank tops, shorts, t-shirts and more. After New Balance's discount, prices start from $25. I've rounded up 7 of the best deals you can get.

Best New Balance deals

Run For Life T-Shirt (Men's): was $34 now $25 @ New Balance

Rep the New York Road Runners proudly with the Run For Life T-Shirt. Made entirely of cotton, you probably don't want to use this shirt for serious runs, but it's otherwise great for running errands, gym workouts, and more. The women's shirt is also on sale for $25.

Jacquard Slim Tank: was $44 now $32 @ New Balance

This sleeveless tank is made with New Balance ICEx fast-drying technology, which means it'll keep you cool and dry during those hot summer runs. It's made of recycled polyester and spandex.

Race Day Split Short (Women's): was $64 now $47 @ New Balance

The Race Day Split Short is perfect for any type of run. The lightweights short features New Balance's DRY fast-drying technology, which wicks moisture away from your body to help keep you dry. It's also made of perforated woven fabric to promote air flow.

Hoops On Court 2 in 1 Short (Men's): was $64 now $47 @ New Balance

These lightweight basketball shorts are designed for comfort on or off the court. They feature DRY technology, so they'll never weigh you down (even when you break a sweat). They have an inner lining for comfort as well as a drawstring. They're available in grey or navy.

696v5 (Men's): was $74 now $59 @ New Balance

These stylish tennis shoes are designed for hard-court play. They feature a full-length Ndurance outsole that provides superior traction and durability. They're available in various sizes in standard or wide (2E).

New Balance 480 (Unisex): was $89 now $71 @ New Balance

The unisex New Balance 480 offers a delightfully fresh take on the classic monochromatic basketball-style, low-cut sneaker. They feature an all-leather upper, generously sized tongue and grippy white rubber soles for traction.