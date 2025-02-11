Huge New Balance sale from $10 — 17 sneaker and apparel deals I'd shop right now
Unbeatable savings across apparel, shoes and more
If you're thinking of updating your activewear or buying yourself something new to boost your motivation, the New Balance sale has everything you need to reach your fitness goals.
From head to toe, there's huge savings to take advantage of right now. The lowest price we've seen comes courtesy of the New Balance Compression Crew Socks for just $10. We're also excited for $50 in savings on the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite V4 running shoes, which are down to $199.
If the winter months have got you feeling a little lackadaisical, then my 17 recommendations for sneakers and apparel may be just the inspiration you need. Check out my top New Balance picks below that will suit any budget.
Quick Links
- shop the entire New Balance sale
- New Balance Compression Crew Socks (Unisex): was $13 now $10
- New Balance 6 Panel Performance Hat (Unisex): was $21 now $18
- New Balance Essentials Jersey Logo T-Shirt (Women’s): was $29 now $21
- New Balance Athletics T-Shirt (Men’s): was $49 now $36
- New Balance RC 2-in-1 Short 3” (Women’s): was $64 now $47
- New Balance Legacy Backpack (Unisex): was $74 now $56
- New Balance Essentials Reflective Jacket (Women’s): was $84 now $62
- New Balance Reflective High Rise Leggings (Women’s): was $119 now $89
- New Balance 9060 (Unisex): was $149 now $124
- New Balance FuelCell Supercomp Elite v4 (Women’s): was $249 now $199
New Balance Sneaker Deals
A solid day-to-day shoe, the Cruz v3 boasts Fresh Foam and an integrated rubber outsole for the ultimate support. While there's four colorways, it's only the 'Grey matter with titanium' where you'll secure this sweet discount. And they're also available in Men's for the same price at just $71.
If you're in the market for everyday running shoes, then the 880 might be just what you need. Currently with $30 off, they have a 8mm drop, neutral cushioning (if you don't require additional stability), and come in this eye-catching copper, gold metallic, and peach blossom color.
New Balance has a range of lifestyle excellent trainers with a unisex fit and the 9060 are a shining example. The bold design takes inspiration from the classic 99X series with exaggerated cushioned platforms and wavy lines. Additionally, the ABZORB midsole will reduce impact so you can walk leisurely all day long.
Another unisex fit, but this time for runners. The rocker profile makes transitioning from heel to toe seamless for when you want to push for some speed. The beauty of the mesh upper is that it's engineered for breathability and a snug feel, so you won't feel encumbered. And right now, they're a staggering $40 off.
For lovers of the great outdoors, a suitable pair of trail-running boots is an important and premium spend. But not with these Hierro Mid's from New Balance that are down to just $143. Carrying you over all kinds of terrain, the Vibram Megagrip outsole will give you superior grip. Plus, toe protection reduces risk of damage from unpredictable trail debris.
We gave the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v4 shoes four-stars in our full review, calling the carbon-plated runners: "a great-looking, marathon-friendly shoe that can handle a mixture of paces." This racing shoe is powered by the FuelCell midsole and thinner carbon fiber plate to make transitions smooth and stable. And we're pleased to say, right now, they're $50 off and available in men's sizes.
New Balance Apparel Deals
New Balance make fantastic socks — I should know, I have a bunch of them. And now I'm contemplating more as the Compression Crew Socks are down to just $10. They're comfy socks that'll serve you well, whether you're at the gym or just living your life. And there's the added benefit of engineered arch support.
When out for a run, it's always a good idea to have a hat. And I recommend this one not just for its discount, but for its vibrant colorway. To make sure you're spotted whilst also avoiding the sun's rays, this Performance Hat will serve you well. Plus, the NB Dry moisture-wicking internal sweatband will keep you cozy while you get your sweat on.
A classic tee from New Balance is always a great purchase to add to your gym attire or casual wardrobe. Right now, for $8 off, you can pair it up with jeans, joggers, or leggings to stay comfy whatever you're up to. And in 100% cotton, it's a soft fit whilst also being stylish.
New Balance's staple athletics tee comes in six colorways because it's a super popular choice. Fortunately, four of those are boasting a $13 discount, meaning you can pick up this piece of premium kit for a less premium price. It's got ICEx fast-drying tech to keep you cool while you're keeping an active lifestyle, too.
In the colder weather, it's easy to find excuses not to get outside to train. With New Balance's Space Dye 1/4 Zip, you'll have no excuse as it'll keep you warm and motivated. It's a versatile layer that you can easily pull on and off as you get further into your workout. Now, at just $44.
I love a 2-in-1 short, especially when those shorts are 3". Thanks to the seamless liner, you'll feel protected and covered while training. Somehow, with such a slimline look, there's still an opportunity to add internal drop-in pockets and a center-back zipper pocket. New Balance adds that for these shorts though, "expect a slim fit; if in-between sizes, consider sizing up."
The Legacy Backpack is packed with features including padded shoulder straps, easy-access pockets, a protective base to protect valuables, and a spacious main compartment with a separate section for your laptop. If you're heading to the gym before or after work, or not heading there at all, this will seamlessly transition you throughout your day.
This is the ultimate purchase for tackling weather changes in the colder, less predictable months of the year. Featuring wind and water resistance, this New Balance jacket will protect you from the elements. Plus, it has reflective accents to make sure you're spotted easier in those darker days and nights — all for just $62.
The perfect mix between slouchy jogger and fitted gym leggings, these tapered pants include an internal drawcord on the waistband for a snug fit, whilst still being comfortably loose where needed. Though fitted, there's still a range of pockets to store your valuables and fast-drying technology to wick away moisture.
It can be seriously hard to find a good pair of run leggings that provide support, coverage, and comfort. With New Balance's Warming Reflective Leggings, you've got a warm poly knit construction mixing recycled polyester with spandex to carry you through those cold-weather runs. And all with $30 off the usual price.
One of the biggest discounts in my recommendations, New Balance's Coaches Jacket is all about style (and pockets, there's plenty of those too). The versatile dark mushroom colorway will work as a great layer against neutrals and the Thermolite fill will provide you with lightweight warmth.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
Massive Best Buy Presidents' Day sale live — 31+ deals I'd buy right now
Huge Arc’teryx sale at REI — 17 apparel deal I’d shop now from $39