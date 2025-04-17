Huge IKEA spring sale knocks up to 50% off patio furniture — 7 outdoor deals I'd shop for my home
Spruce up your outdoor space with steals from $6
Whether you have a big backyard, a standard-size patio or a small balcony, your outdoor space is due for a refresh this spring. And IKEA is here to help you do it for way less! The home furnishing company is currently hosting an epic spring sale with a whopping 50% off outdoor items that come in all shapes and sizes.
From patio furniture and decor to gardening must-haves, IKEA's sale has everything you need to spruce up your outdoor space with deals starting at just $6. However, the sale only lasts until April 21, so I'd recommend shopping these deals ASAP!
To make things simpler, I've rounded up all the items I would personally add to my cart from the sale. Keep scrolling to check them out!
Best IKEA Deals
Planning to do some planting this spring? This charming planter can act as a home to your plants as the grow. The decorative planter comes in several different hues and you can use it outdoors or indoors. Plus, for just $6, I'd recommend grabbing a few.
Illuminate your outdoor space with these LED string lights that will add a cozy atmosphere to your garden, deck or balcony. The best part is that they're battery operated, so you don't need to worry about plugging them into a main source.
Shield yourself from the sun with this umbrella that's super easy to open and close. You might be thinking that a white umbrella will get extra dirty outdoors, but the the canopy’s color lasts longer in the sun and it can even be removed and washed. It's a must-have for the spring and summer.
With warmer weather months ahead, there's nothing quite like sipping your morning coffee or enjoying a meal on your patio or deck. This set of foldable table and chairs will be the perfection addition to your outdoor space, especially if you don't have a ton of room. It comes with two comfortable cushions, which you can choose in an array of colors to match your decor.
Add this reclining chair to your outdoor space for a cozy feel this spring! Made of acacia wood, the chair has been pre-treated to be better protected against sun, rain, stains and other wear and tear. It also comes with the plush seat cushion.
This cute and comfy bench will look great whether you place it in your garden or pair it with a dining table. We're loving its unique back rest design, as well as the stylish cushions that are included.
This beautiful set of an outdoor table and six chairs is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. The comfy chairs feature a curved back and armrests and the table is durable and easy to care for, as it is made of powder-coated steel. You'll be using this outdoor set for years to come!
