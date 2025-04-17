Huge IKEA spring sale knocks up to 50% off patio furniture — 7 outdoor deals I'd shop for my home

Deals
By published

Spruce up your outdoor space with steals from $6

IKEA deals
(Image credit: IKEA)
Jump to:

Whether you have a big backyard, a standard-size patio or a small balcony, your outdoor space is due for a refresh this spring. And IKEA is here to help you do it for way less! The home furnishing company is currently hosting an epic spring sale with a whopping 50% off outdoor items that come in all shapes and sizes.

From patio furniture and decor to gardening must-haves, IKEA's sale has everything you need to spruce up your outdoor space with deals starting at just $6. However, the sale only lasts until April 21, so I'd recommend shopping these deals ASAP!

To make things simpler, I've rounded up all the items I would personally add to my cart from the sale. Keep scrolling to check them out!

Quick Links

Best IKEA Deals

CHIAFRÖN Outdoor Plant Pot
CHIAFRÖN Outdoor Plant Pot: was $11 now $6 at IKEA

Planning to do some planting this spring? This charming planter can act as a home to your plants as the grow. The decorative planter comes in several different hues and you can use it outdoors or indoors. Plus, for just $6, I'd recommend grabbing a few.

View Deal
SOLVINDEN LED string light with 12 lights
SOLVINDEN LED string light with 12 lights: was $11 now $6 at IKEA

Illuminate your outdoor space with these LED string lights that will add a cozy atmosphere to your garden, deck or balcony. The best part is that they're battery operated, so you don't need to worry about plugging them into a main source.

View Deal
HÖGÖN Umbrella
HÖGÖN Umbrella: was $59 now $39 at IKEA

Shield yourself from the sun with this umbrella that's super easy to open and close. You might be thinking that a white umbrella will get extra dirty outdoors, but the the canopy’s color lasts longer in the sun and it can even be removed and washed. It's a must-have for the spring and summer.

View Deal
TÄRNÖ Outdoor Table and 2 Chairs
TÄRNÖ Outdoor Table and 2 Chairs: was $95 now $59 at IKEA

With warmer weather months ahead, there's nothing quite like sipping your morning coffee or enjoying a meal on your patio or deck. This set of foldable table and chairs will be the perfection addition to your outdoor space, especially if you don't have a ton of room. It comes with two comfortable cushions, which you can choose in an array of colors to match your decor.

View Deal
NÄMMARÖ Outdoor Reclining Chair
NÄMMARÖ Outdoor Reclining Chair : was $125 now $80 at IKEA

Add this reclining chair to your outdoor space for a cozy feel this spring! Made of acacia wood, the chair has been pre-treated to be better protected against sun, rain, stains and other wear and tear. It also comes with the plush seat cushion.

View Deal
BONDHOLMEN Bench with Backrest
BONDHOLMEN Bench with Backrest: was $339 now $229 at IKEA

This cute and comfy bench will look great whether you place it in your garden or pair it with a dining table. We're loving its unique back rest design, as well as the stylish cushions that are included.

View Deal
VÄRMANSÖ Outdoor Table and 6 Chairs
VÄRMANSÖ Outdoor Table and 6 Chairs: was $1,149 now $779 at IKEA

This beautiful set of an outdoor table and six chairs is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. The comfy chairs feature a curved back and armrests and the table is durable and easy to care for, as it is made of powder-coated steel. You'll be using this outdoor set for years to come!

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.