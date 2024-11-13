Huge Home Depot sale live ahead of Black Friday — shop the 25 best deals from $7

The holiday season is right around the corner — which also means that Black Friday is approaching quickly. We're expecting to see massive markdowns from retailers like Home Depot during the savings extravaganza, but that doesn't mean you can't shop for all your holiday must-haves ahead of time.

The one-stop home improvement shop has deals on everything from furniture and decor to kitchen appliances and power tools. If you're looking to do some early holiday decorating, you can snag an artificial Christmas tree with prices starting at $21, or shop Home Depot's holiday yard decor section with deals from $49.

I've listed all my favorite items from Home Depot's Black Friday sale below. Remember to check out our Home Depot promo codes guide for more ways to save.

Editor's Choice

Smart device sale: deals from $7 @ Home Depot

Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.

Power tool sale: up to 50% off @ Home Depot

You can never have enough tools, and if there's anything missing from your collection, Home Depot is taking up to 50% off tools right now. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee and more.

Christmas tree sale: deals from $21 @ Home Depot

The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its early Black Friday sales, Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $21. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees.

Outdoor holiday decor: deals from $49 @ Home Depot

Dressing your home in festive decor is the perfect way to celebrate the season — and fortunately, Home Depot has tons of great outdoor decor deals on everything you need to make your home the most festive on the block.

Kitchenware sale: up to 60% off @ Home Depot

Add to your cookware collection with amazing deals from Home Depot. Whether you're looking to upgrade your pots and pans or you need some new utensils, Home Depot has everything you need with massive savings up to 60%.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.

Mattress sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.

Best Home Depot Deals

Schlage Encode Plus: was $330 now $259 at The Home Depot The Encode Plus has a higher price than the other smart locks we've tested, but it's also far more durable. It has the highest ANSI rating for locks to withstand heavy strikes and over 200,000 deadbolt cycles. This model stands above the competition for its Apple HomeKey support. You can unlock the door just by pressing your Apple Watch (or iPhone) against it.