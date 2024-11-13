Huge Home Depot sale live ahead of Black Friday — shop the 25 best deals from $7
Shop furniture, appliances and holiday decor for less
The holiday season is right around the corner — which also means that Black Friday is approaching quickly. We're expecting to see massive markdowns from retailers like Home Depot during the savings extravaganza, but that doesn't mean you can't shop for all your holiday must-haves ahead of time.
The one-stop home improvement shop has deals on everything from furniture and decor to kitchen appliances and power tools. If you're looking to do some early holiday decorating, you can snag an artificial Christmas tree with prices starting at $21, or shop Home Depot's holiday yard decor section with deals from $49.
I've listed all my favorite items from Home Depot's Black Friday sale below. Remember to check out our Home Depot promo codes guide for more ways to save.
Quick Links
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Smart device sale: deals from $7
- Power tool sale: up to 50% off
- Christmas tree sale: deals from $21
- Outdoor holiday decor: deals from $49
- Kitchenware sale: up to 60% off
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
- Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off
- Mattress sale: deals from $99
- Hampton Bay Wood Burning Fire Pit: was $117 now $69
- Zinus Joseph Modern Low Profile Bed Frame: was $125 now $100
- Livabliss Indoor Machine-Washable Area Rug: was $185 now $111
- StyleWell Glenville Rolling Kitchen Cart: was $269 now $188
- Google Nest Cam with Floodlight: was $279 now $209
- Schlage Encode Plus: was $330 now $259
Editor's Choice
Smart device sale: deals from $7 @ Home Depot
Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.
Power tool sale: up to 50% off @ Home Depot
You can never have enough tools, and if there's anything missing from your collection, Home Depot is taking up to 50% off tools right now. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee and more.
Christmas tree sale: deals from $21 @ Home Depot
The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its early Black Friday sales, Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $21. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees.
Outdoor holiday decor: deals from $49 @ Home Depot
Dressing your home in festive decor is the perfect way to celebrate the season — and fortunately, Home Depot has tons of great outdoor decor deals on everything you need to make your home the most festive on the block.
Kitchenware sale: up to 60% off @ Home Depot
Add to your cookware collection with amazing deals from Home Depot. Whether you're looking to upgrade your pots and pans or you need some new utensils, Home Depot has everything you need with massive savings up to 60%.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.
Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.
Mattress sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.
Best Home Depot Deals
This 30-inch outdoor steel wood-burning fire pit features a deep bowl that can load more logs, a spark screen to help contain any stray embers, and a modern geometric design that makes it a great centerpiece for any porch.
Bring the outdoors in with this potted faux fiddle leaf fig tree (try saying that 5 times fast). It features lush, realistic leaves made of high quality materials and it includes a white plastic pot so you can repot it in a decorative basket. Add it to cozy corners of your home for a chic touch.
Home Depot really does cover all the bases with home appliances and this digital safe box at a discount price may be just what you’re looking for. The dual lock system will protect your valuables at home or in the office from jewelry, to cash, to important documents, and more.
If you're planning to pick up a new mattress in this year's sales, why not grab a new bed frame to go with it? This full size bed frame from Zinus is now on sale for $100. It's made with a durable steel frame, wooden platform and its simple design means it blends in with any decor.
Livabliss Indoor Machine-Washable Area Rug: was $185 now $111 @ Home Depot
Bring some natural charm into your home with this area rug in lovely blue and gray shades. It's made of 100% polyester, is extremely durable and machine washable.
Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.
The weather may be starting to cool off now, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top. It's perfect for crisp weather.
This rolling kitchen cart gives you extra counter space when you need it and tidies away when you don't. It comes with two drawers and two shelves for storage as well as hangers for towels and dish rags.
Want to upgrade your outdoor security camera? Grab the Nest Cam with Floodlight (wired) now while it's on sale at Home Depot. One of our editors owns one for the extra layer of security a motion-activated floodlight provides.
The Encode Plus has a higher price than the other smart locks we've tested, but it's also far more durable. It has the highest ANSI rating for locks to withstand heavy strikes and over 200,000 deadbolt cycles. This model stands above the competition for its Apple HomeKey support. You can unlock the door just by pressing your Apple Watch (or iPhone) against it.
Coming with normal and heavy wash systems and an energy save mode, this dishwasher is a solid addition to your living space. It also runs very quietly.
This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.
Score a big discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options, but the cheapest of the bunch is the Baby Blue colorway.
If you fancy a cold beverage from the comfort of your home, the Magic Chef 23.4-inch cooler can hold up to 154 (12 oz.) cans for you. Adjustable shelves mean you can switch up your drinks from bottles to sodas. Plus, this model doubles as a built-in or freestanding model.
The Roborock Q5 Pro+ is a steal at $479. With the smarts to both vacuum and mop, this device features Roborock's DuoRoller Brush, which is designed to enhance vacuuming performance on carpets and ensure fewer hair tangles to provide a hassle-free cleaning experience.
This Home Depot deal is on an impressive home appliance. If you're in the market for a dishwasher, this 24-inch model from Cosmo offers a built-in, front control design with a recessed handle to fit stylishly into your kitchen. It also boasts a fingerprint and smudge resistant stainless steel finish.
It may not feel like the best time to buy patio furniture is when you’re heading into the colder months, but this eight piece set gives you everything you need for outdoor dining no matter the weather. The metal frames are powder-coated, rust, and weather-resistant and the large umbrella will provide coverage for outdoor activities.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.