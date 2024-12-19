Huge Home Depot sale live — 23 Christmas deals I’d shop now from $7
Last-minute Christmas decor deals
Christmas is just a few days away — and if you're in need of some last-minute holiday decorations and hosting essentials, you've come to the right place. The Home Depot is here to help with its massive Christmas sale.
Right now, you can score up to 50% off holiday decor with deals on Christmas trees, lights, inflatables and more. You can also save on smart home devices with prices starting at just $7. And of course, there's plenty more furniture and decor items to get your living, dining and bedrooms ready for guests.
The clock is ticking — be sure to stock up on all your holiday essentials today! Keep scrolling to see the deals I'd shop in The Home Depot's holiday sale. For more sales, check out our guide to the best Christmas deals.
Christmas decor
Holiday decor: deals from $9 @ The Home Depot
Score lights, animatronics, Christmas trees and more starting from $9 in The Home Depot's sale. There are even outdoor light displays and inflatables to bring some holiday cheer to your yard.
Christmas tree sale: deals from $25 @ The Home Depot
The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its sales, The Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $25. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees.
Hoping to impress the neighbors with a festive entryway? Look no further than these charming candy cane-shaped LED lights. The set of 8 candy canes will light up your driveway or path to your front door, offering guests a warm welcome.
Brighten up your doorway with this festive wreath! Measuring 30 inches, pop some batteries in and its pre-lit LEDs will twinkle all through the holidays. It's decorated with a red ribbon, artificial flowers and pine cones.
If you're looking for some garland to match the festive wreath above, you're in luck! This Berry Bliss Artificial Garland features a warm white LED lights that add a subtle glow wherever you place it. It is sure to add some cheerful style to your your stairway, railing or mantel.
This Christmas tree is a bestseller at The Home Depot, and it's easy to see why. It stands 7.5 ft tall, giving it impressive stature and it's decorated with pre-lit LEDs. You can set the lights to soft white or multi-colored, with a range of light patterns to make your tree truly sparkle.
It doesn't get much cuter than this cheerful 8-foot LED snowman. It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and plugs into a standard outlet for flexible placement. Ground stakes, spare bulbs and fuses are included.
Appliances
Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.
Smart device sale: deals from $7 @ The Home Depot
Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.
Mattress sale: deals from $91 @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $91. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.
Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.
Kitchenware sale: up to 60% off @ Home Depot
Add to your cookware collection with amazing deals from Home Depot. Whether you're looking to upgrade your pots and pans or you need some new utensils, Home Depot has everything you need with massive savings up to 60%.
Scoop up 'the best sounding Echo Dot yet' for just $22. Have Alexa on hand for setting timers, answering questions and setting alarms. Sync up this device with compatible home devices and adjust things like lighting and temperature from your voice instead of fiddling around with various buttons and controls.
Price check: $22 @ Amazon
If you like the idea of saying "Alexa, turn on Christmas" and everything lighting up at once then this smart plug 3-pack will do the trick. The Feit Electric wall plugs are 20% off right now and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.
The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.
This simple and practical table is on sale for $49 at Home Depot. It's lightweight, meaning you can fold it up and take it with you. Plus, its UV protected surface is suitable for use both indoors and outdoors.
Don't have wired power to your door, but still want head-to-toe video and package detection? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review — our favorite Ring Video Doorbell overall — we found it delivered excellent video, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.
The Shark NV360 is a powerful, bagless, upright vacuum that can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. It comes with a large, 0.9-quart capacity cup to capture debris, which can be easily removed to empty. It’s also lightweight and has swivel steering for ease of use. Best of all, this 2-in-1, upright vacuum cleaner comes with a lift-away function to transform it from an upright into a handheld to tackle those quick clean-ups. The Shark NV360 is recommended for pet hair pick-up, and comes with handy upholstery and crevice tools.
The weather may be starting to cool off now, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top. It's perfect for upcoming fall weather.
Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.
The Home Depot is offering an impressive discount on this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.
If you're having a large gathering and need to keep a lot of drinks cool, this portable ice maker is the answer. It can make three different sized ice cubes, producing nine pieces of ice every 15 minutes.
This pellet-fed grill can maintain a consistent temperature no matter how long it takes to finish the cut of meat. Plus, it’s Wi-Fi connected, so you can monitor it remotely from your smartphone, and even ask Alexa how things are going. It’s a handy shortcut on the way to becoming a pitmaster.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.