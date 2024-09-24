Huge Home Depot sale from $7 — here's 15 deals I'd get on smart home tech, appliances and more

If you're looking to refresh your home, Home Depot is the place to go. This retailer offers excellent deals on everything from decor to appliances, and this latest Home Depot sale makes things even better.

Right now you can get the Ninja Fit Personal Compact Blender for $49 at Home Depot ($20 off.) It whips up smoothies, pasta sauces, guacamole and more in minutes. Plus, you can upgrade your setup with smart home deals from $7.

Best Home Depot deals

Smart home: deals from $7 @ Home Depot

Kit out your smart home with deals from $7 at Home Depot. The sale includes smart lightbulbs from Philips, smart appliances, smart locks, smart thermostats and more.

14" Lighted Halloween Jack-O-Lantern: was $34 now $23 @ Home Depot

There’s nothing spooky about a great discount and Home Depot is currently offering 31% off this 14-inch Lighted Halloween Jack-O-Lantern. Its battery-operated LED lights change color from the inside shining red, blue, and green for a suitably eerie glow.

Nostalgia 2 oz Retro Mini Popcorn Popper: was $35 now $23 @ Home Depot

Who doesn't want their own popcorn popper? This counter-friendly device makes up to 8 cups of popcorn in just a few minutes. It pops the kernels via hot air, making it healthier than some alternative cooking methods.

Ninja QB3001SS Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender: was $69 now $49 @ Home Depot

Enjoy shakes and smoothies with the Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender that is also perfect for food prep and blending frozen ingredients. The 700-watt push-to-blend motor powers through everything inside the cup to give you the best of Ninja blending. It also comes with two 16oz single-size cups and 2 spout lids, making it convenient for when you’re on the go.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 @ Home Depot

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100 — and now it's even more of a steal priced at almost half that. However, note that there's a decent chance it'll drop in price further on October Prime Day.

Homestock Linen Tufted Split Back Futon Sofa Bed: was $154 now $123 @ Home Depot

This super comfortable reclining sofa converts into a bed, making it a great choice for a dorm room, spare bedroom or small living space. It has chrome non-slip legs and is also easy to clean.

Vissani 2-Door Mini Refrigerator with Freezer: was $229 now $189 @ Home Depot

Home Depot is offering an impressive $40 off this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $232 now $219 @ Home Depot

Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.

Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Carpet Cleaner: was $340 now $269 @ Home Depot

If you’ve got a home with a pet, this Hoover SmartWash carpet cleaner will work wonders. Push forward to clean and pull back to dry, it works like a vacuum, but focuses on stains and fur. It even comes with a wand to pretreat stains, power brushes for odors, and a scrubbing tool for the stairs and furniture.

Vissani Wine and Beverage Cooler: was $329 now $299 @ Home Depot

If you don't have enough room to keep all your drinks stored and chilled, this Vissani beverage cooler is here to help. With a 4.3 cubic foot capacity, it can hold up to 36 bottles or up to 120 cans. There are also touch controls to adjust the temperature and an inner LED light to get you a better view of what's inside.

Joyside Wicker Outdoor Rocking Chair Patio Conversation Set: was $407 now $328 @ Home Depot

Score a $94 discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options, but the cheapest of the bunch is the Baby Blue colorway.

GE Tall Tub Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher: was $729 now $438 @ Home Depot

Get $290 off this GE dishwasher in Home Depot's sale. Measuring 24 inches, it delivers excellent cleaning power with DryBoost to stop you needing to dry up every item that comes out. There's also an option for a sanitization cycle that reduces reduces 99.99% of bacteria on dishes.

Weber 36" Gas Griddle: was $679 now $579 @ Home Depot

Weber's flat top grill range is reduced in this sale, with a $100 discount on the 36-inch model. This griddle has a 4-burner system that generates 60,000 BTUs and full edge-to-edge heating can hit 500°F.

Ovios New Vultros Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set: was $816 now $649 @ Home Depot

Score $212 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of 6 different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.