Huge headphone sale at Amazon, Walmart — my top picks from $20

If you asked me for a word I associate with summer, my first response would be music. From putting together a playlist for spontaneous road trips to going to concerts and chilling by the pool with newly released music from my favorite artists, music is central to summer.

As a music lover, I deserve a pair of new, high-quality headphones to jam out to the songs I want to play on repeat — and so do you! And luckily, popular audio brands seem to agree, as there are some fantastic deals on headphones and earbuds right now.

Apple fans can grab the AirPods Max for just $449 at Amazon in any color, and those searching for a good pair of headphones with ANC can check out the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for only $179 at Amazon or Sony's best-selling WH-1000XM5 headphones for $319 at Walmart.

Whether you're looking for a pair of in-ear buds, a colorful pair of over-ear headphones to stand out among the crowd, or a budget-conscious pair of cans, there's something here for you. Here are the 11 best deals I could find on some of my favorite audio products.

Earbuds

TOZO T6 (Ergonomic Edition): was $38 now $20 @ Amazon

At just $20, these simple earbuds provide a surprising amount of handy features. They're IPX8 waterproof, last up to 12 hours on a single charge, and offer crisp audio that's customizable via the TOZO app. Be sure to apply the extra 10% coupon before checking out.

Anker Soundcore Space A40: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $30 on this pair of wireless earbuds with adaptive ANC and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. We awarded 4 out of 5 stars in our Anker Soundcore Space A40 review, praising these buds for their versatile sound, feature-heavy companion app, and stylish design.

Jabra Elite 5 Wireless Earbuds: was $149 now $97 @ Amazon

These earbuds scored 4 out of 5 stars from us in our review for their long battery life, strong ambient listening mode, and solid call quality thanks to 6 built-in mics. And if this elegant gold beige colorway isn't your thing, this deal extends to the black and titanium black colorways.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $179 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for earbuds with high-quality sound and top-notch ANC tech, this is the perfect deal for you. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review we gave them a nearly perfect score, citing well-balanced sound quality, a stylish design, and unmatched noise cancellation as a few of our favorite features.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Audio products from Apple are typically high-quality, but expensive. This fantastic deal slashes $60 off, so it's a great time to invest if you've had your eyes on them. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, these buds earned 4.5 out of 5 stars for their unbeatable noise cancellation, improved battery life, and premium audio quality.

Headphones

Anker Soundcore Life Q20: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A good pair of over-ear headphones doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. For just $39 (thanks to an extra 20% off coupon on Amazon), these wireless headphones deliver quality sound with 40mm drivers, four built-in ANC mics, and up to an incredible 40 to 60 hours of battery life, depending on the mode you're in.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

In our Beats Solo 4 review, we noted the incredible value at full price, so with a $70 discount, these on-ear, wireless headphones are a fantastic deal. We loved the long 50-hour battery life, USB-C connectivity upgrade, conveniently collapsible design, and of course, true-to-life sound quality. If you're after ANC though, these aren't the headphones for you.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon

These wireless, over-ear Beats headphones offer fully-adaptive ANC, letting you block the world out this summer. When you need to listen to your surroundings, tap in with Transparency mode. You can get up to 40 hours of use on a single charge, and experience immersive, easily customizable sound with lossless audio via USB-C.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $259 @ Walmart

The name for these headphones may not be the best, but their sound and build quality is. Earning 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, these oddly named cans offer stellar audio quality, top-notch noise cancellation that rivals Bose, smart touch controls, and up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC turned on.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $319 @ Walmart

If you have room in your budget to splurge on these discounted headphones, these are truly the best headphones you can buy right now. They boast an articulate, well-balanced soundscape, top-tier noise cancellation, and an even better battery life than its predecessor listed above.