Huge Fire TV Stick sale just went live at Amazon — 4 devices I'd shop now from $24
Save big on some of the best TV streaming sticks around
If you've got an older TV that lacks "smart" features, you may be a little surprised by how many options there are to help. In fact, a few of our favorite options are on sale right now at Amazon.
For example, right now you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $29.99 at Amazon. It's one of the best streaming devices we've tested offering 4K output and an easy to use interface all at a super affordable price.
Quick Links
- shop the entire device/Alexa sale at Amazon
- Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $24
- Fire TV Stick 4K (2024): was $49 now $29
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $39
- Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $109
Amazon streaming device sale
The standard Fire TV Stick is no more. It's now the Fire TV Stick HD and at just $17 it's a bargain. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the 4K Max model, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
This is one of the best streaming devices available. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we praised its snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and the included Alexa Voice Remote. Don't pass up the chance to get it at this price.
In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we loved this Fire TV device for its speedy performance and easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. It's the best Fire TV device yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for device jugglers. It's just tough to justify the extra cost versus the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for less than half the price.
I'm a big fan of the Fire TV Stick 4K. This model of the Fire TV Stick 4K is the latest one, and as with anything launching in 2024 and beyond, there has to be AI. Thankfully, in this instance it's just to help you search more easily when looking for a show or app to use, and it works via your voice thanks to a nifty remote that, for my money, remains one of the easiest to use.
The same can be said for the whole device, really. Plug it into your TV via the HDMI port, and then into the AC adapter (in the box). Once you power on, you just log into your apps and Amazon account, and you're off to the races — Amazon's stick remains one of the best for overall user experience and app selection.
The company points to over 1.5 million movies and TV shows in the product listing, while apps like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney Plus and, of course, Prime Video from Amazon itself.
If you've already got a smart TV, it's still worth a look. If your display supports HDR10+, the Amazon Fire Stick 4K delivers, as well as Dolby Atmos audio on compatible equipment.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Weatherproof jacket sale — save on Patagonia, Carhartt and more
Massive Hoka sale has apparel and shoes from $9 — here’s the 15 deals I’d shop