Huge Fire TV Stick sale just went live at Amazon — 4 devices I'd shop now from $24

If you've got an older TV that lacks "smart" features, you may be a little surprised by how many options there are to help. In fact, a few of our favorite options are on sale right now at Amazon.

For example, right now you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $29.99 at Amazon. It's one of the best streaming devices we've tested offering 4K output and an easy to use interface all at a super affordable price.

Amazon streaming device sale

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $109 at Amazon In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we loved this Fire TV device for its speedy performance and easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. It's the best Fire TV device yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for device jugglers. It's just tough to justify the extra cost versus the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for less than half the price.

I'm a big fan of the Fire TV Stick 4K. This model of the Fire TV Stick 4K is the latest one, and as with anything launching in 2024 and beyond, there has to be AI. Thankfully, in this instance it's just to help you search more easily when looking for a show or app to use, and it works via your voice thanks to a nifty remote that, for my money, remains one of the easiest to use.

The same can be said for the whole device, really. Plug it into your TV via the HDMI port, and then into the AC adapter (in the box). Once you power on, you just log into your apps and Amazon account, and you're off to the races — Amazon's stick remains one of the best for overall user experience and app selection.

The company points to over 1.5 million movies and TV shows in the product listing, while apps like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney Plus and, of course, Prime Video from Amazon itself.

If you've already got a smart TV, it's still worth a look. If your display supports HDR10+, the Amazon Fire Stick 4K delivers, as well as Dolby Atmos audio on compatible equipment.