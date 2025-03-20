Huge Coleman spring sale on Amazon — 11 camping deals I’d shop now from $21

These Coleman deals will make you a happy camper

Coleman Camping Deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Spring is officially here — and if you have any camping trips lined up this season, you might want to think about updating your outdoor gear. Plus, with the Amazon Big Spring Sale just a few short days away, now is the perfect time to snag some great deals.

In fact, Amazon is already offering epic discounts on Coleman camping gear and essentials ahead of the big savings event. From tents and sleeping bags to grills and coolers, Coleman has everything you need survive and thrive in the great outdoors.

With deals starting at just $21, we recommend happy campers hop on these unbeatable deals ASAP. Keep scrolling to check them out. (For more ways to save, take a look at our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Best Coleman Deals

Coleman Chiller Soft Coolers
Coleman Chiller Soft Coolers: was $26 now $21 at Amazon

This portable cooler is ideal for toting along food and beverages on your daily hiking excursions, trips to the beach or just keeping your drinks cold at the campground. It will retain ice for 12 hours and you don't need to worry about spills thanks to its leakproof design. The cooler also features an adjustable padded sling strap and padded side handles for easy transporting to the top of the mountain.

Coleman Personal LED Lantern
Coleman Personal LED Lantern: was $34 now $30 at Amazon

No one wants to be stuck in the woods in the dark. (Maybe some people, but definitely not me). Shed some light on your campground set up with this LED lantern that shines up to 700 lumens. It's super lightweight and easy to carry around with you — however, you can also conveniently hang it with its handle. The lantern is also water-resistant, offers impressive beam distance up to 12 meters and runs for 30 hours on high (and 70 on low).

Coleman Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad
Coleman Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad: was $59 now $42 at Amazon

Kiss sleeping on the cold hard ground goodbye. This lightweight, super-packable camping pad gives you just enough cushioning for a quality night’s sleep without weighing down your gear pack. Simply undo the pad’s two compression straps, roll it out, watch it self-inflate, close the air valve and good night!

Coleman Outdoor Compact Folding Table
Coleman Outdoor Compact Folding Table: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

Whether you're play cards or enjoying a meal, this folding table is sure to come in handy while you're camping. It features a snap-together design that makes setting up and breaking down super easy. Plus, it's compact and comes with a carry bag for easy storing or carrying.

Colemane Big-N-Tall Quad Chair
Colemane Big-N-Tall Quad Chair: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

There's nothing like sitting back and relaxing by the campfire in a comfortable chair — especially one that has an oversized seat and large feet to prevent tipping. This portable folding chair will hold your drinks and its water-resistant sleeve protects phones and other electronic devices from the elements.

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent
Coleman Sundome Camping Tent: was $99 now $65 at Amazon

Despite its affordable price, Coleman assures that this two-person tent blocks wind and rain and is easy to set up. Plus, it has an e-port, so you don't have to go without home comforts like electricity inside your tent. Shoppers on Amazon also love it, as it boasts a strong 4.6-star rating based on over 17,000 reviews.

Coleman Heritage Sleeping Bag
Coleman Heritage Sleeping Bag: was $89 now $76 at Amazon

A good-quality sleeping bag never goes out of style and Coleman's Heritage option is one of the best bangs for your buck around. Insulated to keep you warm and comfortable in temperatures down to 10 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s perfect for camping in any season. It also comes with a Wrap 'N' Roll storage system, which allows for effortless packing.

Coleman Classic Series Insulated Portable Wheeled Cooler
Coleman Classic Series Insulated Portable Wheeled Cooler: was $109 now $95 at Amazon

This 100 qt cooler is sure to come in handy at the campground. It's insulated for multi-day ice retention and can hold up to 160 cans and keeps ice cold up to 5 days. It's also equipped with heavy-duty wheels and an easy-tow handle, so you can simply bring it where it needs to go.

Coleman Classic 3-Burner Propane Camping Stove
Coleman Classic 3-Burner Propane Camping Stove: was $169 now $129 at Amazon

Cook up your campfire favorites on this camping stove featuring three burners that evenly radiate heat for precise cooking and temperature control. You don't even need a match to ignite it — simply push the start button to get cooking. It also features panels to shield burners from the wind or you can fold them down to use as side tables.

Coleman Camping Cot
Coleman Camping Cot: was $189 now $159 at Amazon

Camping doesn't always have to mean you won't get a good night's sleep! For instance, this camping cot is essentially a twin size bed. It's portable, comfortable and supportive. It quickly inflates with a 4D battery pump and even has an integrated side table with a cup holder for convenience.

Coleman Skydome XL Family Camping Tent
Coleman Skydome XL Family Camping Tent: was $399 now $189 at Amazon

This extra large twelve-person tent has just dropped in price with over 50% off. Despite its affordable price, Coleman assures that it blocks up to 35 mph winds and rain, and can set up easily in less than 15 minutes.

Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

