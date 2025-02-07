Home Depot’s Presidents' Day sale just went live — 21 early deals I’d shop for my home
Save big on furniture, appliances, tools and more
Presidents' Day weekend is almost here — and if you're hoping to shop unbeatable early deals on everything from home decor and furniture to appliances and tools, The Home Depot can be your one-stop shop.
In celebration of the year's first retail holiday, Home Depot is knocking up to 40% off everything you need to revamp your home. If your kitchen or bathroom needs a little love, you can save up to 35% on kitchen appliances and 40% on bathroom upgrades. You can also choose from stylish furniture for every room with savings up to 35%.
Scroll down to see my favorite deals in Home Depot's savings section. For more, see our Home Depot promo codes page. (It's also worth taking at look at our guide to the best early Presidents' Day sales).
Quick Links
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Furniture sale: up to 35% off
- Rug sale: up to 30% off
- Mattress sale: up to 30% off
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
- Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off
- Tools sale: up to 40% off
- Home security sale: up to 35% off
- Storage solution sale: up to 30% off
- Shark MessMaster Portable Wet Dry Vacuum: was $129 now $110
- Hampton Bay Crossridge Gas Fire Pit Table: was $219 now $179
- Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $232 now $219
- Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum: was $999 now $599
- Samsung Wi-Fi Electric Range: was $999 now $628
Editor's Choice
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
In celebration of Presidents' Day, The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.
Rug sale: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
In the market for a new area rug? Look no further than The Home Depot. The retailer has stylish and functional rug options in all shapes and sizes. With deal starting at just $20, you'll want to grab one for every room.
Mattress sale: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.
Tools sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
You can never have enough tools, and if there's anything missing from your collection, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off tools right now. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee and more.
Home security sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brand like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.
Storage solution sale: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
Hoping to get your spaces organized in 2025? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at The Home Depot.
Best Home Depot Deals
When a traditional vacuum just won't cut it, this portable vacuum can step in and clean up virtually any wet or dry mess — think disasters from arts and crafts, pet accidents and even countertop kitchen catastrophes. It's lightweight, self-cleaning and can be used on almost any surface including carpets. You can even bring it out to your car to suck up any spills or crumbs.
Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.
The Home Depot is offering an impressive $60 off this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.
Even though it's currently winter, this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top.
Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.
Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to a discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.
This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.
Everyone needs a faux leather sofa in their home — and this casual couch features Chestnut Brown faux leather. With gently flared arms and clean lines, the sofa offers a sophisticated touch that complements any interior. It also seamlessly blends style and comfort.
The Roborock S8 Plus is the best hybrid robot vacuum/mop we've tested, and you can now get it on sale for nearly half off. We found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.
Weber's flat top grill range is reduced in this sale, with a $100 discount on the 36-inch model. This griddle has a 4-burner system that generates 60,000 BTUs and full edge-to-edge heating can hit 500°F.
This free-standing, self-cleaning 30-inch electric range has five top burners, four cooking presets and an oven offering 6.3 cubic feet of capacity. It's got Wi-Fi and "smart" capabilities, so you can control with with Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung's Bixby. The only catch is that you'll need a 240V outlet to power it.
This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels.
Get a hefty discount on this Whirlpool refrigerator. It has a decently roomy 25 cubic foot capacity, an ice and water dispenser, two-tier freezer and humidity controlled crisper drawers. The shelves also have raised edges to help prevent spills and leaks.
