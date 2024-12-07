Home Depot sale knocks up to 60% off Christmas decor
Christmas is here early with these festive deals
With just a few weeks left till the holidays, Home Depot is making it easier than ever to get into the festive spirit.
For a limited time, Home Depot is taking up to 60% off Christmas decor. That's one of the biggest holiday sales we've seen from Home Depot. The sale includes trees, indoor decor, Christmas animatronics, outdoor Christmas decor, and more. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.