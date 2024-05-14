Forget the $1,299 iPad Pro — score the MacBook Air M3 for just $949 now

With its powerful M4 chip, the iPad Pro 2024 looks like it'd be a killer tablet/laptop combo. However, before it can become that — you'll need to splurge $299 or $349 for Apple's new Magic Keyboard. That's on top of the iPad Pro's $999 or $1,299 starting price. Enter the MacBook Air M3.

For a limited time, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air (M3) on sale for $949 at Amazon. It's on sale for $999, but a $49.01 digital coupon code drops the price to $949.99. That's $150 off and one of the best MacBook deals I've seen. Plus, there's no need to buy any accessories as the MacBook Air is already an epic laptop.

Both the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air M3 models are on sale. If you're looking for portability, you can't go wrong with the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called this model the best MacBook for most people. It packs many of the same features that made its predecessor such a hit, but it's now powered by Apple's powerful M3 chipset.

This processor not only features excellent CPU performance, but also packs graphical and AI upgrades. For instance, the M3 chip's Neural Engine can remove background noise in programs like CapCut or automatically enhance photos in Pixelmator Pro. It performs these tasks on-device instead of through the cloud.

On top of that, the already impressive battery life has improved over its predecessor. In our tests, the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 lasted an astonishing 15 hours and 13 minutes.

If you own the M2 Air, there's no reason to upgrade. But if you're still using an Intel-based Mac or even an M1 model, the M3 is a worthy upgrade.