Forget Switch 2 — Switch OLED is Black Friday cheap right now

The holiday season is still a few weeks out, but I've just spotted an epic discount that has Black Friday deal written all over it.

For a limited time, the Nintendo Switch OLED is on sale for $299 at Woot. That's the lowest price I've ever seen for Nintendo's OLED console. Note: Since Woot is an Amazon-owned site, Prime members get free shipping.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $299 @ Woot

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. It's rarely on sale, but right now it's selling at its lowest price ever.

I know what you're thinking. Prime Big Deal Days is right around the corner. But the likelihood of the Nintendo Switch OLED being cheaper during Amazon's 48-hour sale is very slim. In fact, the last time we saw the Switch OLED sell at this price point was last Black Friday. No deal in 2024 has matched that price.

Yes, there's talks of a Nintendo Switch 2 and rumors it's already entered full production, but we're still uncertain what the console could look like and how much it'll sell for.

As a reminder, the Nintendo Switch OLED is a slight refresh of the original Switch system. Released in 2021, it takes everything that was great about the first iteration of the Switch and kicks it up a gear. In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we noted that it "sports a gorgeous screen, an improved kickstand and lots of storage space." We labeled it "an easy recommendation for first-time Switch buyers," but did note it's "an extravagance for current Switch owners."

The biggest upgrade is in the name, this Switch comes with a stunning OLED screen. The best Nintendo Switch games look better than ever on this vibrant display with the likes of Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild looking particularly impressive. The OLED display is also a little bit bigger at 7 inches, compared to the 6.2-inch screen found on the original Nintendo Switch model.

The other upgrades are of a smaller caliber but are nevertheless appreciated. They include an improved kickstand for playing in tabletop mode, a larger 64GB of in-built storage (the original Switch packs only 32GB) and a slightly redesigned dock that sports an ethernet port for playing online via a wired internet connection.

If you’re considering picking up a Nintendo Switch for the first time or as a holiday gift, then you absolutely want to spring for the OLED model — and getting one at this price is en epic steal.