Massive Nintendo Switch 2 leak could be our first look at the new console

Official news on the Nintendo Switch 2 remains elusive beyond Nintendo confirming it’s working on a follow-up to its wildly popular home console/handheld hybrid system. But our wait for a first glimpse at Nintendo’s next-gen hardware may be over thanks to a new leak.

A recent post on the popular Reddit forum “GamingLeaksAndRumors” claims to have found prototype images of the Nintendo Switch 2 via “a Chinese website”. Before diving into what they tell us about the Switch 2, It’s very important to caveat that these images should be considered unverified. However, these images surfacing online line up with a recent leaker claiming Switch 2 has entered full production.

This leak comprises around a dozen images that showcase various aspects of the console unit, alongside its Joy-Con controllers. The most immediately striking thing about the Switch 2 presented here is that it looks pretty much identical to its predecessor. If these images are accurate, the Switch 2 will also be a hybrid machine designed with portable play in mind.

One key change is that the main unit is significantly bigger, otherwise, the Switch 2 is virtually indistinguishable from its predecessor. The same is true of the Joy-Con controllers showcased in these prototype images. The button layout is identical, and they appear to use a sliding rail system to attach and detach from the main console unit. If accurate, the Switch 2 won’t be a radical redesign.

Other noticeable changes include a larger kickstart (that looks similar to the one found on the Nintendo Switch OLED), reworked unlocking buttons for removing the Joy-Cons from the console, and the curious inclusion of two USB-C ports — one on the top, the other on the bottom. We can also see a physical card slot on the console unit, which could be an indicator that the Switch 2 will be backward compatible.

Of course, the million-dollar question is whether these images are legit, and that’s one we cannot concretely answer right now. However, if this is indeed our first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 it would suggest the Japanese gaming titan has gone against its historic trend of innovating with each new console and instead opted for sticking with what’s worked.

That wouldn’t be a bad thing, the Nintendo Switch is a juggernaut for a reason, and I’ll admit that all I want from a Switch 2 is the same great console but with boosted internal power. Nevertheless, Nintendo is a company known for taking big swings, so I expect some of its most passionate fans may be frustrated that it could be taking a more predictable path with the Switch 2.

Only time will tell if these prototype images are the real deal. Other recent leaks suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be called exactly that (there will be no Wii to Wii U confusion this time) and that it’ll retail for $400, which next to the PS5 Pro’s $699 pricetag looks like a real bargain. Let’s just hope that Nintendo is ready to speak on the record soon so we can get some concrete answers.