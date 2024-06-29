Forget Prime Day — these are the 7 best gaming deals in the 2024 Steam Summer Sale

Deals
By
published

Save big on Elden Ring, Fallout 76, Civ 6 and more

Steam Summer Sale 2024
(Image credit: Valve)

I'm always on the hunt for new games to play on my Steam Deck, and Valve's coming straight for my wallet with its Steam Summer Sale. Now through July 11, you can save big on hundreds of titles, including triple-A hits and indie darlings alike starting at just $1.99. 

If you enjoyed the Fallout TV show, you can snag the latest entry in the post-apocalyptic RPG series, Fallout 76, on Steam for under $10. While you won't find Lucy, the Ghoul, or any of the rest of the show's cast, you will find monstrous Deathclaws, Giant Sloths, and, if you're lucky, a run-in with Mothman. FromSoftware's punishingly difficult Elden Ring is marked down to $42 on Steam as well. Several well-known indie hits like Dave the Diver and Another Crab's Treasure are also on sale, both of which I've been eyeing for a while and will definitely be adding to my cart. 

With so many deals in this sale, it can be tough to know which are worth picking. That’s why I’m rounding up my 7 favorite game deals in this year's Steam Summer Sale. 

Steam Summer Sale — Quick Links

Celeste: was $20 now $1.99 @ Steam

Celeste: was $20 now $1.99 @ Steam
At $20, the retro-style platformer Celeste always felt like a steal, but the Steam Summer has dropped its price to just $1.99. This indie darling is an easy recommendation, featuring some of the most punishing platforming levels, gorgeous art, and poignant storytelling we've seen in years. You step into the hiking boots of Madeline, a young woman on the run from her inner demons (and we mean that both literally and figuratively), to summit Mount Celeste. 

Civilization VI: was $60 now $3 @ Steam

Civilization VI: was $60 now $3 @ Steam
“Just one more turn” is the rallying cry of Civilization VI players everywhere. In this historical turn-based strategy game, you choose one of 18 world civilizations (the Americans, the Chinese, the Egyptians, the Kongo, the Romans and so forth), then lead them all the way from the Stone Age into the Space Age. You can choose to conquer your foes through military might, or lead the world in scientific achievement, or become a utopia for artists and philosophers. With a ton of customization options, Civilization VI can be as chill or demanding as you like, making it great for both newbies and veterans.

Stardew Valley: was $15 now $9 @ Steam

Stardew Valley: was $15 now $9 @ Steam
The farming simulator Stardew Valley is one of the best cozy games out there. There's no way to lose, so whether you want to farm crops, raise animals, meet the townsfolk, or slash your way through the mines, you can take things at your own pace. The relaxing music and adorable aesthetic only add to the impeccable vibes. 

Fallout 76: was $40 now $10 @ Steam

Fallout 76: was $40 now $10 @ Steam
Fallout 76 is an online-focused take on the popular post-apocalyptic RPG series and the latest entry in the series. Venture out into the Appalachia wasteland on your own or with friend by side your to find loot, quests and mutated monsters.

Dave the Diver: was $20 now $14 @ Steam

Dave the Diver: was $20 now $14 @ Steam
This relaxing fishing game and management sim was on of 2023's biggest indie games. Explore the deep sea, haul in catches for your sushi restaurant, and uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole with Dave and his quirky cast of friends. 

Another Crab's Treasure: was $30 now $24 @ Steam

Another Crab's Treasure: was $30 now $24 @ Steam
The soulslike adventure Another Crab’s Treasure is one of the biggest indie hits of the year so far. And yes, it actually does let you play as a crustacean in the form of a butt-kicking hermit crab Kril. If you're in the mood for a cuter, more silly take on the punishingly hard combat of Elden Ring, this is one to check out. 

Elden Ring: was $60 now $42 @ Steam

Elden Ring: was $60 now $42 @ Steam
In our Elden Ring review, we called it an "open-world wonder" that marks "an ambitious evolution of the Dark Souls formula." Its rewarding gameplay, cohesive setting and gripping lore make it easy to get lost in its sprawling open world. 

Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley
News Editor

Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats.  She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.