Forget Prime Day — Best Buy sale knocks gaming PCs to $514

PC gaming has had a massive boost in recent years, catapulted by excellent new releases, the popularity of streamers, and services like Xbox Game Pass.

It's not always been the easiest side of gaming to get into, though, with expensive hardware requirements. Thankfully, Best Buy is offering a bunch of deals on gaming desktops and laptops right now — stealing some of Amazon's Prime Day thunder.

From an iBUYPOWER prebuilt desktop PC for $749 to a $400 saving on a powerful Alienware m18 R2, there's something for everyone. Here's my roundup of the best gaming PC deals you'll find at Best Buy right now. For more deals, check out our Best Buy 48-Hour Flash Sale guide and Best Buy coupon codes.

Best Gaming PC Deals

HP Victus 15.6": was $879 now $514 @ Best Buy

For just over $500, you can get a start in PC gaming with this capable, portable laptop. It packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which may be too low for hardcore gamers, but at this price it's ideal for the casual gamer.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16: was $1,099 now $699 @ Best Buy

This laptop has a big 16-inch display and 16GB of RAM, making it ideal for multitaskers with multiple windows. It's also got a powerful processor and decent mid-range GPU for running just about anything on Xbox Game Pass.

iBUYPOWER Scale Gaming PC: was $899 now $749 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on this desktop, which comes with a mouse and keyboard, too. It's got a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 7600 for powerful gameplay — just make sure you pick up a monitor that takes advantage of the power.

HP OMEN 40L (4060 Ti): was $1,479 now $1,169 @ Best Buy

This HP OMEN desktop is compact, despite offering a terabyte of storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 4060 TI that'll run just about anything you throw at it. It includes a mouse and keyboard, too.

Dell 16" Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

Dell's Alienware brand isn't going to have all the fun — the company's 16-inch laptop has a whopping 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA RTX 4060 inside for running games. The Intel Core i9 is a great processor, too.

HP OMEN 40L (4070 Super): was $1,849 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

Another compact HP OMEN, this one packs more power — albeit at a higher price. Its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super is a powerhouse, and the AMD Ryzen 7700 chip is a great processor, too. Add 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and you've got the total package.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $2,199 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

One of the sleekest desktops you'll find, the Aurora R16 from Alienware has a 4070 Super inside as well as a Core i7 processor paired with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You'll need to pick up a keyboard and mouse, though.

Alienware m18 R2: was $2,499 now $2,099 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on this laptop with a huge 18-inch display, as well as Core i9 and GeForce 4070 under the hood. It's also got a nifty cut-out hinge design, and plenty of ports.