Nike back to school sale beats Prime Day — here's 31 deals I’d shop on sneakers, apparel and more from $7

With Prime Day over, I've been hunting across the web for the best deals from retailers other than the big A. As it happens, Nike is holding an awesome back to school sale that's great whether you're a student or not.

Nike's sale takes up to 40% off a range of sneakers, tees, jackets and more. This is a great time to shop some high-quality activewear. Right now the Nike Invincible 3 is on sale for $135 at Nike ($45 off with code "SPORT25.") They're some of the best running shoes we've tested, especially if you value cushiony comfort underfoot.

Some deals require a membership, but it's free to sign up. Register for a Member account and use discount code "SPORT25" on eligible items to score this discount. And for more, see the items from $9 I'd buy in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.

Apparel/accessories

Nike Fly Graphic Basketball Head Tie: was $15 now $7 @ Nike

This Nike graphic headband is on sale for just $7. It's perfect to complete your outfit and keep your hair under control during workouts. Log in and use code "SPORT25" for the full discount.

Nike Men's Sportswear Club T-Shirt: was $30 now $18 @ Nike

Nike's top recommended Sportswear Club T-Shirt is now just $18. It comes in a range of bright colors, including red, yellow and pink.

Nike Women's Pro 3" Shorts: was $30 now $18 @ Nike

Tight, sweat-wicking shorts are perfect any exercise that requires full range of motion from your legs, like yoga or biking. As well as the black-and-pink colorway, there are a bunch of other colors to choose from, including orange, light gray and green. Use coupon "SPORT25" to get this price.

Nike Women's One Dri-Fit Shorts: was $45 now $20 @ Nike

Silky-smooth shorts ideal for outdoor workouts, gym sessions, or just those lazy days in the sun, this deal can net you some excellent sweat-wicking shorts at a steep discount. Nike Members can use "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Women's Alate All U Sports Bra: was $40 now $24 @ Nike

If you're after a high-quality sports bra, buying from Nike is a safe bet. This particular sports bra is made with soft, comfortable fabric and lightly lined for coverage, but it's plenty breathable for intense workouts. Note: Use coupon "SPORT25" to get this price.

Nike Women's One High-Rise Leggings: was $60 now $27 @ Nike

Luxuriously soft and lightweight, Nike claims these leggings feel like a "second skin." The polyester and spandex Dri-Fit blend is ideal for all workouts, from lifting in the gym to brisk walks around your neighborhood. The smooth fit is tight but not too fit. They also have hidden pocket in the V-shaped, high-rise waistband. Log in and use code "SPORT25" for the full discount.

Nike Women's Hike Fanny Pack: was $52 now $27 @ Nike

Need somewhere to hold your keys, phone, and essentials when you head to the gym? This 4L fanny pack is just the ticket, with a shoulder loop option and plenty of space inside. Nike Members can use "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Women's Swoosh Sports Bra: was $35 now $28 @ Nike

As we know with Nike, sports bras can reach over $80 for some models. So this is a very good price to find during this Nike sale. This bra is non-padded with medium support and stays snug and secure as you lift, jump or squat.

Nike Women's Sportswear Phoenix Fleece: was $70 now $30 @ Nike

We're approaching sweltering summer temperatures, but it never seems to be hot enough for me to deny adding a cozy fleece to my closet. With its ribbed details around the edges and a small Nike swoosh, this oversized fleece looks both stylish and comfortable. Use coupon "SPORT25" to get this price. Hurry, as only one size is still in stock.

Nike Men's Air Jordan Wordmark Shirt: was $60 now $30 @ Nike

This simple, yet sleek shirt will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. It's made with heavyweight cotton and adorned with an embroidered Air Jordan logo, so it'll feel incredibly comfortable while looking like a premium shirt. Nike Members can use "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Women's Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Joggers: was $70 now $32 @ Nike

These comfortable joggers come in a variety of colors (including a very bright pink) but these white options are comfortable and easy to pair with outfits (and the sneakers on this list). Nike Members can use "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Women's Zenvy Strappy Sports Bra: was $55 now $35 @ Nike

Ideal for wearing any time of day or to the gym, this V-neck sports bra is made of sweat-wicking fabrics to keep you cool. It's also got an elegant multi-strap design to offer plenty of support. Nike Members can use "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Women's Universa Camo Leggings: was $110 now $50 @ Nike

These statement camo leggings are ironically an easy way to stand out at the gym or on your next run. They're flexible enough to accommodate deep squats, yet durable enough to withstand multiple washes. And here's my favorite feature: there's a side pocket for your phone. Use coupon "SPORT25" to get this price.

Nike Men's Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers: was $125 now $52 @ Nike

These comfortable joggers will keep you warm on your way to the gym, but the Khaki option here looks like it could be ideal for running errands, too. Nike Members can use "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Men's Sportswear Fleece Windrunner: was $145 now $65 @ Nike

Yes, winter is over, but it's never a bad time to invest in a warm, fleece windbreaker. It comes in beige, a sleek two-toned option or an all-blue colorway. Use coupon "SPORT25" to get this price.

Sneakers/shoes

Nike Men's Calm Slides: was $50 now $31 @ Nike

These contoured foam slides promise to cradle your feet in a water-friendly design, making them perfect for summer days spent by the pool. Nike does emphasize, however, that these run a bit small, so you may want to consider going up a size.

Nike Men's Interact Run Road Running Shoes: was $85 now $43 @ Nike

These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less.) A scannable QR code on the tongue provides info on how to recycle or donate these when they've run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.

Nike Women's Air Max SC SE: was $95 now $50 @ Nike

The Nike Air Max SC SE is already relatively affordable from the get-go, but it's even more so during this sale. Reviewers have worn these walking and even working out without discomfort despite the stylish, corduroy exterior. "I cannot express how much I love these shoes," one buyer writes. "I want a pair in every color. Also get so many compliments!"

Nike Women's Air Force 1 ’07 Shoes: was $115 now $51 @ Nike

With gold accents and plush support, these shoes will be a hit whether you plan to play ball or go out to dinner with friends. Aside from the laces and the shoe's lip, the entire outer layer is a sleek, leather-like material that'll look great and be easy to keep clean. Use coupon "SPORT25" to get this price.

Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Mid: was $125 now $56 @ Nike

The Mid version of the Air Jordan 1s are comfortable and classy, with colors to match just about any outfit. Nike Members can use "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Dunk Low: was $130 now $58 @ Nike

Looking like they've stepped right off the court, these Dunk Lows come with a nice off-white/lilac combo and vintage vibes. Members can use code "SPORT25" for an extra 25% off.

Nike Men's Dunk Retro: was $115 now $68 @ Nike

These low-profile Dunks have a slick red and white colorway that's just eye-catching enough without feeling ostentatious, with a classic retro silhouette. Nike Members can use "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Men's Free Run 2018: was $100 now $69 @ Nike

In this iteration of Nike's Free Run shoes (which are 30% off), you'll likely notice a more adaptive fit thanks to a stretchy, breathable upper material that hugs your foot for extra comfort. "I walk at least 10k steps a day and don't feel any discomfort," one reviewer writes." Many note they went up half a size for a better fit.

Nike Men's Infinity Run 4: was $160 now $71 @ Nike

Save 40% on the popular Infinity R4 for a limited time. Maximum cushioning and rocker-shaped platforms made from ReactX foam make this sneaker a shoe-in for longer miles.

Nike Women's Metcon 9 Workout Shoes: was $150 now $73 @ Nike

The Nike Metcon 9 is our top choice for the best cross-training shoes and a personal favorite of our senior fitness writer. They're sturdy, offer a wide toe box, and provide great stability and comfort. Right now members can use code "SPORT25" for an additional 25% discount.

Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Low Shoes: was $115 now $92 @ Nike

These are such iconic, stylish shoes inspired by the 1985 original Air Jordans are a great deal. The all-white colorway is polished and refined, but if that's not your vibe, these shoes are available in black and two other colorways as well. Use coupon "SPORT25" to get this price.

Nike Air Max 97 (Mens): was $175 now $96 @ Nike

Inspired by Japanese Bullet Trains, the curved ripples of the Air Max 97 are eye-catching in whichever color you opt for, but these shoes are also incredibly comfortable and pair nicely with just about anything. Nike Members can use "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Men's Wildhorse 8 Trail Shoes: was $140 now $105 @ Nike

The Nike Wildhorse 8 is our choice for the best-looking trail running shoe. The midsole contains Nike's React Foam, which provides a pleasant balance between cushioning and ground feel. They're comfortable to wear while running long distances, but we noted that the outsole can be slippery while running on wet terrain. Use code "SPORT25" for this discount.

Nike Air Max 2017: was $190 now $111 @ Nike

A modern rendition of a classic, the 2017 Air Max have plenty of ventilation and support, while offering comfort to make them worthy of the gym or day-to-day life. Nike Members can use "SPORT25" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Women's Air Max 270: was $160 now $121 @ Nike

It's not often that this popular sneaker dips so deeply in price. Eligible for a 23% off discount, these easy-to-slip-on sneakers provide buyers with a boost (270 degrees of air!) and nail the trifecta of comfort, style and support.