Epic Walmart Black Friday sale — shop my favorite early tech deals under $100

Walmart's official Black Friday event kicks off November 11 — but it's worth noting that the retailer is already releasing an impressive slate of savings when it comes to tech. In fact, many of the coolest electronics and gadgets are priced well under $100.

Walmart's early Black Friday sale boasts massive markdowns on TVs, speakers, headphones and more. You can score devices from popular brands like Sony, Samsung, Apple from just $34. My personal favorite deal is the Beats Solo 4 for just $99. That's 50% off the device that sits among the best headphones available.

As Walmart gears up for their Black Friday events, you can keep scrolling to check out my favorite tech deals under $100 from the sale.

Best Walmart Tech Deals

JBL Clip 4: was $74 now $39 @ Walmart

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart

Upgrade your gaming setup with this official Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black. This controller is also compatible with PC and mobile if you prefer to game on multiple platforms. At $15 off, this is one of the biggest discounts on the official Xbox Wireless Controller we've seen to date.

Canon PIXMA TR4722 All-in-One Wireless InkJet Printer: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

You can't go wrong with this all-in-one printer that is compact and versatile. It will take care of all your at-home printing needs with its wireless connectivity to laptops, tablets and smartphones. The tray holds up to 100 sheets of paper and it produces both sharp black text and colorful prints.

Kodak 10-inch WIFI Digital Picture Frame: was $119 now $65 @ Walmart

Put your favorite memories on display with this digital picture frame with 32GB of internal memory that will hold over 20,000 high resolution photos. It sets up in just a few minutes: Simply download the Kodak app on your smartphones and upload your favorite photos and short clips.

Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $82 @ Walmart

The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case. This is the lowest on these four-star wireless earbuds and a best-ever deal.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $83 @ Walmart

Save $17 on this 4 pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart Television: was $98 now $88 @ Walmart

Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $88. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV and more.

TCL 32" Class S2 720P HD LED Smart TV: was $128 now $88 @ Walmart

This 32" TCL is a great value smart TV option. While it doesn't have a 4K panel, it makes a great guest or kids room secondary TV with Roku support to cover all the best streaming services.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

There's not a lot I can say about the 2nd Generation AirPods that hasn't been said before. Apple's headphones offer tremendous sound quality at a decent price. When they're on sale for $89, they become an even better purchase that is worth snagging for anyone who listens to music on an Apple device.

Acer 23.8” Full HD (1920 x 1080) Ultra-Thin IPS Monitor: was $129 now $99 @ Walmart

A monitor under $100 that packs FreeSync to avoid screen-tearing, as well as a full HD resolution? It's almost too good to be true, and there's HDMI and VGA ports included, too.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: was $139 now $99 @ Walmart

Samsung's budget-friendly smartphone is already super affordable, but Walmart is taking off an additional $40. If you want a cheap phone that doesn't feel cheap, this is a great option to consider, packing a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 50MP rear camera.

Fujifilm Instax Wide Smartphone Printer: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

Fujifilm’s Instax Wide Printer is one of our favorite portable printing options. It pairs via Bluetooth, boasts a high-capacity rechargeable battery and spits out prints in just minutes. These are also some of the largest photos you can get from a pocket-friendly smartphone printer, and also the best looking.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

Walmart has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. Our Beats Studio Buds review called these "a small but feature-stuffed set of wireless earbuds."